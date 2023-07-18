A Birmingham firefighter has died days after being shot while on duty

One of two Birmingham, Alabama, firefighters Shot while on duty Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service said he died last week.

Jordan Melton was shot and killed at a fire station last Wednesday in what the police chief said may have been a “targeted” attack.

“Jordan was a vibrant young brother who was full of life. He loved talking sports as much as he loved good barbecue,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement Monday. “He had a brilliant mind for business, but he always lightened the mood with a joke or two. He was also a wonderful son to his mother, who had been his rock the last few days.”

Woodfin noted that Melton “had been with Birmingham Fire and Rescue for more than a year, and had just graduated from the recruit academy a month earlier.”

Another firefighter, Jamel Jones, was shot during last week’s attack and remains in critical condition. The fire department did not release any information on Jones’ condition.

Thank you Firefighter Jordan Melton for your service. Today, we pause to honor your life and your legacy. End of View: 07-17-2023 pic.twitter.com/oISXd44bGx — Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) (@bhamfirerescue) July 18, 2023

Police Chief Scott Thurmond said Wednesday, “We don’t know why this would be a targeted attack, but that’s one of the things we’re trying to determine at this point. It’s very unusual for someone to be the target of our fire. Stations.”

