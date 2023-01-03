A 48-hour storm could leave the Twin Cities with 6-10 inches of snow

Minneapolis — After a quiet start to the New Year, we jumped into our third major storm in the past four weeks — one that lasted more than two days.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for several south-central Minnesota counties. Much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, remains under a winter storm warning.

Light snow started falling in the south metro and south Monday night and will continue overnight, but won’t advance much further north until Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the hottest day, with a maximum of 32 degrees in the metro. But it will be problematic because it will play with the phases of the precipitation and produce some wet, heavy snow.

Heavy snow will develop Tuesday morning through afternoon. Rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour were seen before a lull in the evening. Wind gusts will also be 10-15 mph, which will bring some snow.

Lighter bands take over Tuesday evening, and the metro will see light snow through early Thursday, with daytime highs dropping into the mid-20s.

The metro is expected to accumulate 6-10 inches by Thursday, while parts north and west of the metro could see even more. Parts of southwest Minnesota could get more than a foot of snow.

Friday’s highs will be in the high twenties across the metro, but we’ll begin a slow warm-up over the weekend with upper 20s to start the work week.