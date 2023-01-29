49ers vs. Eagles highlights: Philly dominates NFC Championship Game

Jalan is hurting and power station Philadelphia Eagles were in full command when taken down San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game, 31-7, Sunday.

Victorious, Billy moves on Super Bowl LVII at Arizona (Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

Breakout rookie quarterback Brock Birdie He left the game with an elbow injury after the Niners opening drive. After a fourth-string QB, he returned early in the second half Josh Johnson Was ejected with a concussion, but couldn’t throw the ball.

Here are the highlights!

Philadelphia Eagles 31, San Francisco 49ers 7

Flying high!

Instead of opting for a field goal on their opening drive, Philly put its offense on the field and made a statement.

On a crucial fourth down, the Hurts went deep Devonta Smith, made a monster 29-yarder to put the Eagles deep in the red zone. It appeared after a closer look at the drama Smith might not have caught the ball Above all…

Home team takes the lead

… But it was too little, too late. After two plays, Miles Sanders He ran straight through the Niners defense and scored a short score to put Philly up 7-0. It was Sanders’ 12th rushing touchdown of the season.

In Sunday’s game, the Eagles were 8-0 this season when Sanders recorded a rushing score. He is one of five players in Eagles history to rush for 12 touchdowns in a single season (including the playoffs) and one of four players in the Super Bowl era, joining Hurts, Fox. LeSean McCoyand five-time Pro Bowler Ricky Waters.

A shaky start

On the Niners’ opening drive, Purdy tried to connect George Kittle, but the ball was loose. The Eagles challenged an incomplete pass ruling, and the play was reversed, resulting in a Birdy fumble near midfield.

San Francisco’s defense was critical, forcing Philly to go three-and-out after a turnover.

49 people are injured

Purdy did not return for the Niners’ following series. Backup QB Johnson took the field for San Francisco, Three and out On the next run. Purdy briefly left the locker room and returned to the sideline, where his throwing elbow was wrapped and covered in ice.

Johnson, a fifth-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, had a 1-8 record as a starter and entered Sunday’s game with a career completion percentage of 58%. The 36-year-old journeyman has been a part of an NFL record 14 different teams.

Elsewhere, Nick Bosa, who was not on the field at the time, went down the sideline after the run and was coached by the 49ers coaching staff. He took the field on San Francisco’s ensuing possession but left before the end of the drive.

The setbacks came after the Niners’ star linebacker Fred Warner was He was wounded shortly after In the second play of the game.

What would have been

Eagles Narrowly The first drive of the second quarter eluded a safety and went three-and-out.

The knot is tied!

Thanks to this furious run, the Niners evened things up midway through the second quarter Christian McCaffrey He missed two consecutive practices this week with a calf injury.

With that touchdown, McCaffrey had scored in nine straight games, matching the longest streak by a 49er since Terrell Owens (1998). McCaffrey’s nine-game scoring streak is the third-longest in Niners history (including playoffs).

On the move!

The Eagles took a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter. Kenneth Cainwell That set up a smooth 13-yard touchdown run from Sanders — his second score of the game.

Turnover!

Johnson fumbled on the 49ers’ ensuing drive, coughing up the ball at San Francisco’s own 36-yard line. The Eagles took advantage of their newfound possession Boston Scott He found the end zone with ease after a few plays.

Just like that, Philly took a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Entering Sunday, the 49ers were 0-4 this season in games that had two or more giveaways.

QB confusion

Johnson left the game after going down on the Niners’ first drive of the second half. He was later expelled.

Purdy re-entered for one play — a handoff to McCaffrey — before the San Francisco race.

drags on

The Niners forced the Eagles to punt late in the third quarter, but a rough kicker penalty gave Philly another chance. The drive continued, and Hurts gained 14 yards to stop the Eagles deep in the red zone.

As if that wasn’t enough, an unnecessary roughing penalty put the Eagles at the 3-yard line and Hurts gave his team a 28-7 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. With that score, Hurts tied Cam Newton for the most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a single season (including the playoffs) with 15.

Not how they drew it

McCaffrey checked in at QB for the Niners late in the fourth quarter, but things didn’t go as planned.

Sealing of contract

The Eagles continued to pour it on as the second half wore on. Tensions were high as fights broke out between plays, drawing out both Eagles’ safeties. Kavon Wallace And the 49ers left tackle Trent Williams.

In the end, the Eagles won 31-7 late at home Stumble recoveryPunches their ticket Super Bowl LVII (Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App) — their fourth Super Bowl appearance all-time.

read more:

Follow along Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers Philadelphia Eagles