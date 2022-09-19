49ers QB Trey Lance out for year

6:20 PM: 49 people Confirmed in a tweet this evening According to Shanahan, Lance “has a fractured right ankle that will require season-ending surgery.”

5:51 PM: It looks like the 49ers will have to contend Worst case of today’s injury As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, Lance’s ankle injury “is expected to require season-ending surgery.”

Fortunately for San Francisco, in the short term, they retained Garoppolo, who is likely to quarterback the 49ers for the rest of the season. There were whispers around the league that a trade could still be on the books for teams like the Cowboys. The quarterback position saw significant blows.

Longer term, San Francisco should have few concerns about improving its young investment at quarterback. It’s certainly not Lance’s fault, but if the rumor that his season is ending is true, Lance will have gone three years without playing significant, consistent time at quarterback in the NFL. In a sport that requires constant training and skill development, it was a disastrous start to what should have been a promising career for Lance.

3:36 PM: Today marked a significant point Trey LanceYoung NFL career. Instead of a bounce-back performance, however, the 49ers quarterback was carted off the field with a leg injury, as the team confirmed.

According to the club announcement, Lance will be out for the rest of the game. His right leg was airbrushed before being carried off the field to the locker room. As a result of injury, Jimmy Garoppolo Just behind the center of San Francisco.

Lance spent the entire offseason knowing he would take over as the 49ers’ franchise signal-caller. The team traded up to select him third overall in the 2021 draft, so it was little surprise they turned their attention to the 22-year-old. Expectations were understandably high, but his limited action in college and being a backup to Garoppolo led to plenty of question marks entering the campaign.

The North Dakota State product didn’t quell doubts about his ability to serve as a high-quality starter last week. In an upset loss to the Bears, Lance completed 13-of-28 passes for 164 yards and an interception, adding 54 yards on 13 rushing attempts. Conditions played a major role in each team’s offensive struggles.

It was reported earlier this week that the head coach Kyle Shanahan Back to Garoppolo In the team’s next game against the Broncos, Lance struggled. Now, he has done so out of necessity. Garoppolo has been the source of trade speculation all summer, but somehow stayed in the Bay Area. Restated Agreement. Depending on the duration of Lance’s absence, the player can carry the load again for a longer period of time.

For the immediate future, Garoppolo faces the task of leading a 49ers offense that is without an All-Pro tight end for the second straight season. George Kittle Against the Seahawks. Seattle lost against Denver last week, but San Francisco is currently 13-0. However, the big picture implications for the team at the QB position are huge.