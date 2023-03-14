2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, top players available

NFL Free agency is here!

A legal grace period opened at noon ET on Monday, allowing all free agents to discuss contracts and reach agreements with teams.

Free agency officially opens when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can officially sign players at that time.

Here’s a look at the notable moves made, along with the best players still available:

The players signed

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Bradley PinionB

2022 Statistics: 45.9 average yards per punt, 41.2 net yards per punt

Notified Terms: Three years, $8.65 million with $4.325 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

David Onimeda, TD

2022 Statistics: 43 combined tackles, five sacks, one fumble recovery

Notified Terms: Three years, $35 million with $24 million guaranteed

Previous Team: New Orleans Saints

Jesse Bates III S

2022 Statistics: 71 combined tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, eight passes defensed

Notified Terms: Four years, $64 million

Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals

read more

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Conor McGovern, G

2022 Statistics: 15 starts, two sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)

Notified Terms: Three years, $23 million

Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers

Shy Tuttle, TD

2022 Statistics: 49 combined tackles, two sacks

Notified Terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $13 million guaranteed

Previous Team: New Orleans Saints

Vaughan Bell S

2022 Statistics: 77 combined tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery

Notified Terms:

Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals

read more

Chicago Bears

DJ Edwards LP

2022 Statistics: 159 combined tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovered

Notified Terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

read more

Nate Davis G

2022 Statistics: 12 starts, three sacks allowed (per PFF)

Notified Terms: Three years, $30 million with $19.25 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Tennessee Titans

read more

Tremaine Edmonds LP

2022 Statistics: 102 combined tackles, one interception, one sack

Notified Terms: Four years, $72 million and $50 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Buffalo Bills

read more

Cincinnati Bengals

Germain PrattLP

2022 Statistics: 99 combined tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery

Notified Terms: Three years, $21 million

Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Okoronkwo, T.E

2022 Statistics: 44 combined tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble

Notified Terms: Three years, $22 million with $12.5 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Houston Texans

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Mike McClinchey RT

2022 Statistics: 17 starts, six sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)

Notified Terms: Five years, $87.5 million with $50 million guaranteed

Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers

read more

Ben Powers G

2022 Statistics: 17 starts, zero sacks allowed (per PFF)

Notified Terms: Four years, $52 million with $28.5 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

read more

Jared Stidham, QB

2022 Statistics: 656 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 89.2 passer rating

Notified Terms: Two years, $10 million with $5 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Zach Allen, DE

2022 Statistics: 47 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits

Notified Terms: Three years, $45.75 million with $32.5 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals

read more

Detroit Lions

Cam Sutton, CB

2022 Statistics: 43 combined tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed

Notified Terms: Three years, $22.5 million with 33 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Alex Anzalone, LP

2022 Statistics: 125 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble

Notified Terms: Three years, $18.75 million

Previous Team: Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Case Keenum, QB

2022 Statistics: Appeared in two games as a backup

Notified Terms: Two years, $6.25 million with $4 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Jawan Taylor OT

2022 Statistics: 17 starts, five sacks allowed (per PFF)

Notified Terms: Four years, $80 million with $60 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

read more

Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy Garoppolo QB

2022 Statistics: 2,437 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 103.0 passer rating

Notified Terms: Three years, $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed

Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers

read more

[Can Jimmy Garoppolo unlock big-play potential of Raiders offense?]

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Mike White, QB

2022 Statistics: 1,152 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 75.7 passer rating

Notified Terms: Two years, worth up to $16 million

Previous Team: New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings

Josh Oliver, TE

2022 Statistics: 14 receptions, 149 yards, two receiving touchdowns

Notified Terms: Three years, $21 million with $10.75 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Jonathan Jones CP

2022 Statistics: Compiled 69 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed

Notified Terms: Two years, $20 million with $13 million guaranteed

Previous Team: New England Patriots

read more

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Bobby Okerek, LB

2022 Statistics: 151 combined tackles, two forced fumbles

Notified Terms: Four years, $40 million with $22 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Peterson, CB

2022 Statistics: 66 combined tackles, five interceptions, 15 passes defensed

Notified Terms: A two-year contract

Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings

read more

San Francisco 49ers

Javon Hargrave TD

2022 Statistics: 60 combined tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble

Notified Terms: Four years, $80 million with $40 million guaranteed

Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles

read more

Sam Darnold, QB

2022 Statistics: 1,143 passing yards, nine total touchdowns (seven passing, two rushing), three interceptions, 92.6 passer rating

Notified Terms: One year contract

Previous Team: Carolina Panthers

read more

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamel Dean CP

2022 Statistics: 57 combined tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed

Notified Terms: Four years, $52 million

Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

read more

Tennessee Titans

Washington generals

Andrew Wylie, OT

2022 Statistics: 17 starts, nine sacks allowed (per PFF)

Notified Terms: Three years, $24 million

Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs

read more

Nick Gates, O.L

2022 Statistics: 10 games (eight starts), one sack allowed (per PFF)

Notified Terms: Three years, $16.5 million with $8 million guaranteed

Previous Team: New York Giants

There are great players

(via FOX Sports’ 2023 NFL Free Agent Top 50 Rankings)

Lamar Jackson (Franchised Tagged)

Orlando Brown Jr

James Bradberry

Saquon Barkley (Franchised Tagged)

Josh Jacobs (Franchised Tagged)

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Lavonte David

Dalvin Tomlinson

Tony Pollard (Franchised Tagged)

Dray’Mont Jones

Dalton Schultz

Marcus Davenport

Yannick Ngakoue

Odell Beckham Jr

Caleb McGarry

Juju Smith-Schuster

Jordan Boyer

Mike Gesicki

Alan Lazard

Isaac Semalo

Fletcher Cox

Rock Ya-sin

David Long Jr

Zach Allen

Byron Murphy Jr

Miles Sanders

Dalton Risner

Evan Engram (Franchised Tagged)

Jacob Meyers

Garrett Bradbury

DJ Charg

Fox Sports Highlights: