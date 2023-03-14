Top News

2023 NFL free-agency tracker: Signings, top players available

March 14, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

NFL Free agency is here!

A legal grace period opened at noon ET on Monday, allowing all free agents to discuss contracts and reach agreements with teams.

Free agency officially opens when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. Teams can officially sign players at that time.

Here’s a look at the notable moves made, along with the best players still available:

The players signed

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Bradley PinionB

2022 Statistics: 45.9 average yards per punt, 41.2 net yards per punt
Notified Terms: Three years, $8.65 million with $4.325 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Atlanta Falcons

David Onimeda, TD

2022 Statistics: 43 combined tackles, five sacks, one fumble recovery
Notified Terms: Three years, $35 million with $24 million guaranteed
Previous Team: New Orleans Saints

Jesse Bates IIIS

2022 Statistics: 71 combined tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, eight passes defensed
Notified Terms: Four years, $64 million
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals
read more

Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills

Conor McGovern, G

2022 Statistics: 15 starts, two sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Notified Terms: Three years, $23 million
Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers

Shy Tuttle, TD

2022 Statistics: 49 combined tackles, two sacks
Notified Terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $13 million guaranteed
Previous Team: New Orleans Saints

Vaughan BellS

2022 Statistics: 77 combined tackles, four interceptions, one fumble recovery
Notified Terms:
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals
read more

Chicago Bears

DJ EdwardsLP

2022 Statistics: 159 combined tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovered
Notified Terms: Three years, $19.5 million with $12 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles
read more

Nate DavisG

2022 Statistics: 12 starts, three sacks allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Three years, $30 million with $19.25 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Tennessee Titans
read more

See also  Johnny Isaacson: A former U.S. senator from Georgia has died at the age of 76

Tremaine EdmondsLP

2022 Statistics: 102 combined tackles, one interception, one sack
Notified Terms: Four years, $72 million and $50 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Buffalo Bills
read more

Cincinnati Bengals

Germain PrattLP

2022 Statistics: 99 combined tackles, one sack, two interceptions, one fumble recovery
Notified Terms: Three years, $21 million
Previous Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Okoronkwo, T.E

2022 Statistics: 44 combined tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble
Notified Terms: Three years, $22 million with $12.5 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Houston Texans

Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos

Mike McClincheyRT

2022 Statistics: 17 starts, six sacks allowed (per Pro Football Focus)
Notified Terms: Five years, $87.5 million with $50 million guaranteed
Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers
read more

Ben PowersG

2022 Statistics: 17 starts, zero sacks allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Four years, $52 million with $28.5 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens
read more

Jared Stidham, QB

2022 Statistics: 656 passing yards, four passing touchdowns, three interceptions, 89.2 passer rating
Notified Terms: Two years, $10 million with $5 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Zach Allen, DE

2022 Statistics: 47 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 20 QB hits
Notified Terms: Three years, $45.75 million with $32.5 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Arizona Cardinals
read more

Detroit Lions

Cam Sutton, CB

2022 Statistics: 43 combined tackles, three interceptions, 15 passes defensed
Notified Terms: Three years, $22.5 million with 33 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Alex Anzalone, LP

2022 Statistics: 125 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble
Notified Terms: Three years, $18.75 million
Previous Team: Detroit Lions

See also  Biden was visited by at least 3 judges while deliberating on the Supreme Court selection

Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans

Case Keenum, QB

2022 Statistics: Appeared in two games as a backup
Notified Terms: Two years, $6.25 million with $4 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Buffalo Bills

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

Jawan TaylorOT

2022 Statistics: 17 starts, five sacks allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Four years, $80 million with $60 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
read more

Las Vegas Raiders

Jimmy GaroppoloQB

2022 Statistics: 2,437 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 103.0 passer rating
Notified Terms: Three years, $67.5 million with $34 million guaranteed
Previous Team: San Francisco 49ers
read more

[Can Jimmy Garoppolo unlock big-play potential of Raiders offense?]

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Mike White, QB

2022 Statistics: 1,152 passing yards, three passing touchdowns, four interceptions, 75.7 passer rating
Notified Terms: Two years, worth up to $16 million
Previous Team: New York Jets

Minnesota Vikings

Josh Oliver, TE

2022 Statistics: 14 receptions, 149 yards, two receiving touchdowns
Notified Terms: Three years, $21 million with $10.75 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

Jonathan JonesCP

2022 Statistics: Compiled 69 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed
Notified Terms: Two years, $20 million with $13 million guaranteed
Previous Team: New England Patriots
read more

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Bobby Okerek, LB

2022 Statistics: 151 combined tackles, two forced fumbles
Notified Terms: Four years, $40 million with $22 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Indianapolis Colts

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Peterson, CB

2022 Statistics: 66 combined tackles, five interceptions, 15 passes defensed
Notified Terms: A two-year contract
Previous Team: Minnesota Vikings
read more

San Francisco 49ers

Javon HargraveTD

See also  A ranking of the top 25 overall players available this year

2022 Statistics: 60 combined tackles, 11 sacks, one forced fumble
Notified Terms: Four years, $80 million with $40 million guaranteed
Previous Team: Philadelphia Eagles
read more

Sam Darnold, QB

2022 Statistics: 1,143 passing yards, nine total touchdowns (seven passing, two rushing), three interceptions, 92.6 passer rating
Notified Terms: One year contract
Previous Team: Carolina Panthers
read more

Seattle Seahawks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jamel DeanCP

2022 Statistics: 57 combined tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed
Notified Terms: Four years, $52 million
Previous Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
read more

Tennessee Titans

Washington generals

Andrew Wylie, OT

2022 Statistics: 17 starts, nine sacks allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Three years, $24 million
Previous Team: Kansas City Chiefs
read more

Nick Gates, O.L

2022 Statistics: 10 games (eight starts), one sack allowed (per PFF)
Notified Terms: Three years, $16.5 million with $8 million guaranteed
Previous Team: New York Giants

There are great players

(via FOX Sports’ 2023 NFL Free Agent Top 50 Rankings)

Lamar Jackson (Franchised Tagged)

Orlando Brown Jr

James Bradberry

Saquon Barkley (Franchised Tagged)

Josh Jacobs (Franchised Tagged)

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Lavonte David

Dalvin Tomlinson

Tony Pollard (Franchised Tagged)

Dray’Mont Jones

Dalton Schultz

Marcus Davenport

Yannick Ngakoue

Odell Beckham Jr

Caleb McGarry

Juju Smith-Schuster

Jordan Boyer

Mike Gesicki

Alan Lazard

Isaac Semalo

Fletcher Cox

Rock Ya-sin

David Long Jr

Zach Allen

Byron Murphy Jr

Miles Sanders

Dalton Risner

Evan Engram (Franchised Tagged)

Jacob Meyers

Garrett Bradbury

DJ Charg

Fox Sports Highlights:

Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get updates on games, news and more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *