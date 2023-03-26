2023 March Madness Live Stream: NCAA Tournament TV Schedule, Watch Elite Eight Streaming Sunday

As the 2023 NCAA Tournament schedule reaches the final day of regional action, the last two spots in the Final Four are on the line. It was a historic and bracket-exploding year for March Madness, with no No. 1 seeds in the Elite Eight for the first time. Elite Eight action on Sunday features the teams responsible for making that history, with a pair of No. 5 seeds, San Diego State in the South and Miami in the Midwest, playing in the regional final after knocking off the top seeds in the Sweet 16.

No. in Louisville. With a win over 6 seed Creighton (2:20 p.m. ET, CBS), No. 1 seed Alabama, followed by San Diego State at No. 5 against no. 2nd is Texas. Seed Miami (5:05 p.m. ET) at Kansas City. Texas is one of only four programs with a Final Four appearance, so a lot of individual school history is on the line, and even in the Longhorns’ case it’s been 20 years since their last Final Four appearance.

So, whether it’s the first time in tournament history or breaking a decades-long drought, any combination of Sunday’s winners will bring its own unique storylines to add to the celebration.

Let’s take a look at some of the other storylines to watch out for in Sunday’s Elite Eight action.

Texas is dealing with a significant injury problem



Texas’ Dylan Tzu has been a significant reason for the Longhorns’ good results in the postseason. The senior forward was a force in the Big 12 Tournament title run and was named the Big 12 Tournament MVP. He continued his strong performance in Kansas City with 17 points against Colgate in the NCAA Tournament opener and then scored 28 points in a five-point win over Penn State in the second round. By the way, tissue He suffered a bone injury in his leg. He played just two minutes against Xavier in the Sweet 16, and Rodney Terry seemed to indicate after the game that his chance to play was almost ceremonial, giving the senior a chance to take the field with his teammates in the Sweet 16.

Tissue is officially considered day-to-day, and they are trying to get him back to health as soon as possible through treatment and rehabilitation. But the image of Tizu, one of Texas’ most important players on the bench in a walking boot, doesn’t mean it’s a minor issue. Texas has great options thanks to a deep bench and some good seniors in the rotation, but Tisu’s absence could leave the Longhorns without a big part of its postseason success at the tournament’s most crucial time.

Brian Dutcher’s championship pedigree



None of the coaches left in the NCAA Tournament have won a national championship as a head coach, but San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher has been an assistant on a championship run. Dutcher took over as SDSU head coach after Steve Fisher retired, and the relationship between those two coaches goes back to Fisher’s national championship run in 1989, with Dutcher serving as an assistant on that staff in his first year. He was in several Final Four runs with Fisher at Michigan, so San Diego State as a program and Dutcher has plenty of competitive experience on the Aztecs’ sidelines in the Elite Eight for the first time as a head coach.

Miami is on the cusp of a program under Jim Larranaga



Larranaga, 73, has Miami at a point where it has enjoyed more NCAA Tournament success under his guidance than at any other time in the school’s history. In beating Houston, Larranaga has now won 10 NCAA Tournaments at Miami, while all other coaches in the school’s history have won just four. Larranaga was responsible for four of the program’s five Sweet 16 appearances, now two of the school’s Elite Eight appearances, reaching the milestone in back-to-back years. A win sends Miami to the program’s Final Four for the first time, though it would mark Larnaca’s return to the Final Four since leading George Mason to the game’s biggest stage in 2006. , Rodney Terry is the head coach in his first Elite Eight appearance.

Check out the full TV and streaming schedule for Sunday’s Elite Eight games below.

The Elite Eight





Saturday, March 25









6:09 p.m (9) FAU vs. (3) Kansas State



Madison Square Garden — New York



TBS (Watch live)

8:49 p.m (4) UConn vs. (3) Gonzaga



T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas



TBS (Watch live)









Sunday, March 26