2022 US Open TV Schedule, Coverage, Live Stream, Watch Online, Channel, Golf Tea Hours at The Country Club

The third major of the 2022 golf season came with controversy behind the scenes. However, as the 2022 US Open competitors began to receive The Country Club, the USGA ensured that as little air as possible was taken from the boat of its primary event. This is the first time since 1988 that a national champion has been crowned in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, and some of the best competitors are playing with great time speed in the third round.

Masters champion Scotty Scheffler added one The second nine were hard work on Friday To engage in strife. Scheffler aims to become the sixth golfer to win the Masters and US Open in a single season. However, he was not the favorite at the start of the match. After retaining his title at the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy, who entered the field hotter than anyone else, received the title.

McIlroy used his speed a lot He started the game with 67 runs at The Country Club and after a tough start on Friday with a double bogey in the Bar-4, he hit three in his last seven holes and finished with 69. Lead – the same position he entered that day. If Rory does the work this weekend, he will get his first major championship since 2014.

Colin Morikawa went out and got a better Friday than anyone under the age of 66 with a boogie-free effort to get a 36-hole lead in his final 14 holes. Joining him on the boardboard was John Rahm, the Eagle hitter on the 14th, who scored 67 runs under 3, and sat behind Morocco with McIlroy, Beau Hossler, Aaron Wise and Hayden Buckley.

Meanwhile, man Creates very headline news Enters the week, Bill Mickelson, The cut failed With a crowd of other stars.

