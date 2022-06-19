2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Today Golf Scores, Updates from Round 4 at The Country Club

The 2022 US Open has become an all-time classic, with Will Saladoris and Matthew Fitzpatrick finishing 4th on the leaderboard. Since the two played a key role in last month’s PGA Championship, the duo have been looking for not only their first major championship wins, but also their first wins on the PGA Tour. The first three days played well and there are still a lot of leading players lined up behind them so there is still work to be done.

John Rahm, who has a solo lead on the final day, is in 3rd place if he does not miss the 18th hole at The Country Club. He will be in the finals along with Keegan Bradley of New England, who will have the full support of the Massachusetts crowd behind him. Masters champion Scotty Scheffler, four-time major championship winner Rory McIlroy and world No. 9 Sam Burns will also make it to the memorable finals of the 122nd US Open.

CBS Sports will update this story with scores and highlights below.