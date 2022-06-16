2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live Coverage, Today Golf Scores, Updates from Round 1 at The Country Club

The 122nd U.S. Open kicks off with a pre-match selection between clubhouse leaders after Thursday morning’s session. Rory McIlroy, 67, who went 10-1 up to win the national championship for Caesars Sportsbook, shot under-3 and went 17 not out until the last, more than a morning wave. Leads the Country Club in Brooklyn, Massachusetts.

McIlroy became his number one player by playing the dynamite pair with 2021 Masters champion Hidegi Matsuyama and Olympic gold medalist Sander Schaffel. Began the search for 5. Although Colin Morikawa, John Rahm, Will Saladoris and Adam Scott are two notable names behind the co-leaders, the two are not equal after their first rounds.

Brooks Copca was one of the headlines this afternoon. He is trying to capture his fifth major championship when he wins his third US Open. Coppa begins his career with World No. 1 Scottish Scheffler and Blair’s champion Cameron Smith.

Big names, an old-school golf course and storytelling run rampant, this year’s US Open is already designed to be one to remember. CBS Sports will update this story with scores and highlights below. Check out the live scores above this story, in more detail Lead, Round 1 tea time And our absolute US Open TV Schedule Coverage Guide.