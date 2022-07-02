2022 NBA free agency rumors: Live updates as Zach Lavine, Bulls agree to max contract; The eager Celtics are making moves

With the 2021-22 season and the NBA Draft both in the books, all eyes are now on the start of free agency. The speculation and rumors surrounding free agency are truly entertaining this time of year. The free agent market may be missing some big names this summer, but it’s still going to be a busy offseason. Hours before free agency officially begins, Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. One of the NBA’s biggest superstars is now set to switch teams this summer, and KD’s trade request will no doubt affect how teams handle their offseason business.

NBA free agency begins Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, when teams can begin negotiating with players. However, the deals won’t be official until the moratorium is lifted on July 6. The NBA has set the salary cap for teams next season at $123.6 million, up $11.6 million from last year’s $112 million. . Zach LaVine (Bulls) and Bradley Beal (Wizards) both agreed to max contracts to return to their respective teams. The Knicks made a move by acquiring Jalen Brunson. Also, the Eastern Conference champion Celtics improved after pulling off a trade for Land Pacers guard Malcolm Brockton and are also poised to sign Danilo Gallinari.

Follow along below for all the latest deals, updates and more as NBA free agency continues into Day 2.