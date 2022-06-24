Top News

2022 NBA Draft Live Updates, Results: Trader, Order, Grades, Magic Trade Takes Palo Banzero No. 1

June 24, 2022
Humphrey Mcgee

This day and age is not usually much of a surprise in the NBA draft, but as Thursday night began to be a major one, Orlando Magic selected Duke Forward Paulo Panzero as the No. 1 seed. For weeks, they had been expecting Jabri Smith to be taken out of the Auburn, and it was not yet clear if it was a comprehensive photo shoot or if they had changed their mind at the last minute.

It is said that The Magic never conducted Panzero for a formal workout or interview in Orlando, suggesting that this may be the latter.

Anyway, the Oklahoma City Thunder then drove the big man set Holmgreen out of Gonzaga as expected, while the Houston Rockets went into the top three with Smith. The rockets may have been planned in Panzero, but Smith should have matched well with Johnson Green for a sharp shooting forward.

Of course, no draft could be complete without the Sacramento Kings out of the box, and despite almost all predictions that Purdue’s Jaden Ivy would be the clear fourth-best player, they picked up Keegan Murray, who finished 4th overall. Maybe they really trusted Murray, or they might have been wary of taking a guard on their first choice for the third time.

2022 NBA Draft Order

2022 NBA Draft Order

Round 1 Choose Round 2 Choose
1. Mantra

Paulo Panzero
PF | Duke

31. Crack bowlers Andrew Nembard
PG | Konsaka
2. Thunder

Chad Holmgren
C | Konsaka

 32. Mantra Caleb Houston
SF | Michigan
3. Rockets

Jabri Smith
PF | Auburn

 33. Raptors Christian Koloko
C | Arizona
4. Kings

Keegan Murray
PF | Iowa

 34. Thunder Jailin Williams
PF | Arkansas
5. Pistons

Jaden Ivy
SG | Burdock

 35. Lakes * Max Christie
SG | Michigan St.
6. Crack bowlers

Of Benedict Madrid
SG | Arizona

 36. Trail Blazers Gabriel Procita
SF | Italy
7. Trail Blazers

Shadow Sharp
SG | Kentucky

 37. Kings * Jaden Hardy
SG | G League Ignite
8. Pelicans

Tyson Daniels
SG | G League Ignite

 38. Spurs * Kennedy Chandler
PG | Tennessee
9. Spurs

Jeremy Sosson
PF | Baylor

 39. Guards Caliph Diop
C | Senegal
10. Witches

Johnny Davis
SF | Wisconsin

 40. Wood Wolves * Price McGowans
SF | Nebraska
11. Feet * Ousmane Dieng
SF | France		 41. Pelicans EJ Little
PF | Ohio St.
12. Thunder Jalan Williams
SG | St. Clair 		42. Nix Trevor Keells
SG | Duke
13. Hornets * Jalan Duran
C | Memphis		 43. Clippers
14. Guards Ochai Akbaji
SG | Kansas		 44. Hawks
15. Hornets Mark Williams
C | Duke		 45. Hornets
16. Hawks AJ Griffin
SF | Duke		 46. ​​Pistons
17. Rockets Tari Eason
PF | LSU		 47. Chrysalis
18. Bulls Dylan Terry
SF | Arizona		 48. Wood wolves
19. Wood Wolves * Jack Laravia
PF | Wake Forest		 49. Guards *
20. Spurs Great Branham
SF | Ohio St.		 50. Wood Wolves
21. Nuggets Christian Brown
SG | Kansas		 51. Warriors
22. ChrisLice * Walker Kessler
C | Auburn		 52. Pelicans
23. 76ers * David Roddy
SG | Colo St.		 53. Celtics
24. Bucks MarJon Beauchamp
SF | G League Ignite		 54. Witches
25. Spurs Blake Wesley
SG | Our lady		 55. Warriors
26. Rockets * Wendell Moore Jr.
SF | Duke		 56. Guards
27. Heat Nikola Jovic
SF | Serbia		 57. Trail Blazers
28. Warriors Patrick Baldwin Jr.
PF | Milwaukee		 58. Crack bowlers
29. ChrisLice * Tidy Washington Jr..
PG | Kentucky
30. Nuggets * Beyton Watson
SF | UCLA
See also  Florida governor signs bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in schools

* – Business Report

