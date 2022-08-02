2022 MLB trade deadline tracker: All the major moves, including the Juan Soto deal; Phillies gets Noah Syndergaard

Good pictures



Trade deadline day in Major League Baseball is here. The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday (Aug. 2) at 6 p.m. ET, meaning teams have just a few minutes left to update their rosters before the playoffs push into August and September. This year’s trade deadline wasn’t short on intrigue or big names. The biggest name of all — Juan Soto — is on the move. About six hours before the deadline, the Nationals and Padres agreed to a deal that would send Soto (and Josh Bell) to San Diego and Washington’s best prospects.

Trades are flying by on Tuesday, but some teams aren’t waiting to complete business. The Yankees In what was one of MLB’s most exciting teams before the deadline, Joey Gallo was traded to the Dodgers for starter Frankie Montas, outfielder Andrew Benintendi and relievers Lou Trevino and Scott Efros. Prior to the Soto deal, the Padres made a surprising move when they acquired Josh Hader from the Brewers. The Mariners, meanwhile, made waves by trading for Luis Castillo, the best starting pitcher available.

Want to keep tabs on every major trade before the deadline? Below is our 2022 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker.

2022 MLB Trade Deadline Tracker

