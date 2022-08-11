2022 MLB Field of Dreams Game: Four things to know with Cubs, Reds set to meet in Iowa

Thursday, the Chicago Cubs And Cincinnati Reds Major League Baseball will meet in Dyersville, Iowa, for the second edition of the Field of Dreams Game. The game is a living tribute to the iconic 1989 movie “Field of dreamsIt starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, Amy Madigan and the late Ray Liotta and was part of baseball nostalgia.

While opinions vary on how effective the film is, there is no disputing that it is one of the most discussed and recognized baseball films ever made (it was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture). Costner’s farmer character captures the decision to carve a baseball diamond in his cornfield — at great personal risk and expense — when a mysterious whispering voice tells him:

The stadium will be visited by the ghosts of baseball players long ago and a presence lost in Costner’s character’s life. But enough spoilers.

The dimensions of the movie theater — now a major tourist attraction in Iowa — are such that it can’t host a major league game, but a nearby stadium was built between the inaugural FOT game last year. New York Yankees And Chicago White Sox Certainly captured the essence of things. Folks, there was plenty of corn.

Now let’s set the scene by running below the important things to know about the second edition of the game Field of Dreams.

How to Watch Field of Dreams Game

where: Dyersville, Iowa | when: 7:15 pm ET Thursday, August 11

Television frequency: fox | Live Stream: fuboTV (try it for free)

Now here are some things to know about the 2022 edition.

1. The Reds and Cubs will be wearing throwback uniforms

Since the movie Field of Dreams draws heavily from the Deadball era of a century ago, the two competing teams would be fitting. It says that here they will be very beautiful. First, the Cubs:

and:

It’s a bit of a mashup that works well. The jersey and pants are from the Cubs’ pennant-winning campaign in 1929, and the cap is from the 1914 season.

Now for the reds:

That ensemble featured prominently in the 1914-20 period, and you can consider the Reds’ batting helmet an early favorite for “Best Thing Going” when it comes to the uniforms of the 2022 FOT game.

MLB conducts mic-up conversations with players in the dugout and on the field as the game progresses, and it was no surprise that Thursday night happened. The lucky/victims in this game were Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Cubs outfielder Ian Happ. They will rock a two-way mic at some point during the game. Given Votto’s charismatic presence and sense of humor, he might be well-suited for this sort of thing.

3. The ballpark will be stellar

Just like last year, a well-built FOT ballpark will be the story of the night. As mentioned above, the field in the movie isn’t MLB-ready, but the manual scoreboard and the 159-acre surrounding 10-foot corn stalks used by grace notes capture the same essence. A neat mesh of seven-and-a-half-foot green chain-link fence looks like it’s playing in the middle of an Iowa cornfield.

Also, each team will have a throwback logo carved into the corn beyond the right-field wall. Regarding:

4. It will be difficult to top last year’s edition

The first FoD game, unlike this year’s model, included rivalries and eventually playoff teams. Also, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson delivered one of the most memorable final acts of the season against the Yankees:

Also, MLB said last year’s game “delivered nearly six million viewers and marked the single most-watched regular-season baseball game on any network since 1998.”

With both the Reds and Cubs near the bottom of the National League Central standings and competing for draft status at most in 2023, the stakes are obviously very low. The location and the visuals are the true stars of the FOT game and will be at their peak again.