2022 Memorial Tournament Leaderboard: Live Updates, Full Coverage, Round 3 Golf Scores Saturday.

Cameron Smith has a separate lead of just under 8 after two rounds of the Memorial match at the village of Myrfield. The Australians will be looking to add a third title this year as they have successfully beaten John Rahm in the Champions League and the strong field of golf at the Players’ Championship in March.

This time, he hopes the PGA Tour will retain its slim difference in a mixed crop of newcomers and veterans. Cameron Young and Davis Riley both have two strokes and are well established to capture their first career success on the biggest stage of the game of golf, as both players have a habit of occupying the leaderboards at weekend PGA Tour events.

Only one stroke behind them, and three in the presence of Smith, Rory McIlroy, finally finished in the top 10 in the 2022 PGA Championship. The four-time big championship winner, despite playing his best, has been without a trophy since last October, despite playing well last month.

Lock it up here as CBS Sports Round 3 tracks everything through live updates and analysis. The third round of action can be watched live on CBS, CBSSports.com And this CBS Sports App Saturday 2:30 – 6 pm ET.