2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Leaderboard: Scotty Scheffler World No. 1 is hot after Round 3

This week’s Charles Schwab Challenge has become a microcosm of 2022: Scotty Scheffler takes the lead and everyone else chases him. Scheffler will have his fifth win at Colonial Country Club on Sunday, following a two-stroke lead over Brendan Todd and Scott Stallings, who shot down the 2 under-68s on Saturday.

Most days do not seem to be like that. Scheffler came to a moderate start with 8- and 6-foot equal puddles in the first two holes, and he shot an equal 35 in the front before rolling in the back. On Sunday afternoon he showed the first two on that side as a bird to secure a place for himself in the final pair, and finally closed with the other.

This is not unusual for Scheffler this season There is Traditionally a different experience than he had on this golf course. Colonialism does not have to be ideal for the current Masters champion – he failed to finish in the top 50 in two starts here – but there is no point in his presence. Scheffler takes the field from tea to green, and while he’s been doing it better so far, it’s not been an all-time heater in the first three rounds. In other words, this lead was consistent on Sunday depending on the gap between the Scheffler and the average chase bag and how brilliantly he hits the golf ball.

Let’s take a closer look at what is in jeopardy on Sunday with Scheffler in Fort Worth.

Chairman

1. Scotty Scheffler (-11): Scheffler missed two brief days of conversation in the Southern Hills a week ago when he missed a cut at the PGA Championship, but apart from that Philip, he owned the season entirely. His last two months have been almost humorous. He had one win at the Phoenix Open followed by another win at the T7 and Arnold Palmer Invitational at the Genesis Invitational. He finished T55 at The Players before two wins at the WGC-Dell Technologies match play and Masters. His T15 Byron Nelson suffered a complete defeat at AT&T, which will let you know what stage he is playing at. Throw in another hit on Sunday, a carrier heater suddenly becoming one of the best seasons of the last four decades.

In addition, if he wins the first prize of $ 1.5 million, it will be the second richest season in Jordan Speith’s 2014-15 season in PGA Tour history, earning over $ 12 million. Further note: There are still three months to the season.

Other competitors

T2. Scott Stallings, Brendan Todd (-9)

4. Harold Warner III (-8)

T5. John Who, Cam Davis, Chris Kirk, Patrick Reid (-7)



Like I said, the chassis bag is not elite. None of these are capable of winning a PGA Tour event, but none of them will cause much fear for Scheffler. Todd actually fired two strokes across the Round of Field on Saturday, and he did all his damage in the front nine. If anything, it proved that players have a number to shoot, but the odds of doing so when one of the golfers at the top of the board catches Scheffler are not high. Data Golf gives Scheffler a 55% chance of winning the tournament.

Mito … again



Mito Pereira was the saddest person last week. He doubled the last hole of the PGA Championship when a pair would have won it and a boogie would have gotten him into the playoffs. Pereira handled everything well As a result, however, it won him many fans going forward, and they now have a chance to pull for their boy on Sunday. Pereira is five lags behind Scheffler, but lags behind every second as Justin Thomas tries to do on this leaderboard what he did a week ago: Come back from behind and win.

Improved contradictions and choices

Check out the new odds after 54 holes via the Caesars Sportsbook.

Scotty Scheffler: -140

Brendan Todd: 7-1

Scott Stallings: 9-1

Harold Warner III: 10-1

Patrick Reid: 22-1

Chris Kirk: 22-1

Cam Davis: 35-1

It is difficult to know what to do with this. Scheffler’s number is not big, but I’m sure he will win the match, and I will not trust the guys behind him until you double their numbers. I’ll take a flyer at Reed or Kirk at 22-1 or Cam Davis at 35-1 and see if it plays like last Sunday (it won’t happen, but that’s the play here).