‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ ‘On Its Way’ by Taylor Swift – Billboard

Emma McIntyre/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Surprise! Taylor Swift 1989 The next “version” is

Swift let fly with the news many are waiting for, that is 1989 (Taylor’s Edition) “It Will Come”, with a release date of October 27. He confirms it on his social accounts.

Originally published in 2014, 1989 “An album that changed my life in countless ways,” continues Swift, “and it gives me great excitement to announce her latest ‘version.’

And, as if the Swifties needed more hype, the music has an extra boost. “To be completely honest,” TayTay writes, “this is my favorite re-recording because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they’ll ever be left behind. But not for long!”

The upcoming LP is available for pre-order from Swift Official website Four special edition deluxe CDs (“Crystal Skies Blue,” “Rose Garden Pink,” “Aquamarine Green” and “Sunrise Boulevard Yellow”), and “Crystal Skies Blue” will also be released on vinyl and cassette formats.

1989 (Taylor’s Edition) Swift announced her plans to re-record in 2019 as her fourth “version”. The previous three reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200: Fearless (Taylor’s Edition) With two weeks left in 2021, Red (Taylor’s Version) With a week in 2021, and Speak Now (Taylor’s Edition) With two weeks in 2023. Also, all three topped the Official UK Albums Chart.

Those three total 21 “From The Vault” songs Edition albums, Swift has had several top 10 hits on the Hot 100, gained traction at pop radio, and even scored a No. 1 hit with a 10-minute version of “All Too Well.”

Original record 1989 It spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 following its release.

1989 Was a hot choice Edition Swift has already shared a handful of tracks from it, including “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version),” following the song’s viral release on TikTok in November 2021, and “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in the trailer for the Amazon Prime series in November 2021. The summer I became beautiful.

Swift sets and breaks records with relative ease. This year, the pop superstar scored her 12th US No. 1 Speak Now (Taylor’s Edition)Among women, she became the first living artist in nearly 60 years with four albums in the top 10 at the same time, overtaking Barbra Streisand, and the first to make 11 albums on the 200-ranked chart.

In the UK, he is the first and only artist to have 10 No. 1 albums this century.

And in his blockbuster sales Eras Tour Setting new records in Australia, he recently topped the ARIA Albums Chart, achieving top 5 hits in a single act, an all-time record. Since the inception of the ARIA Charts in 1983, he has placed himself at no. 1 place.

Confirmation 1989 (Taylor’s Edition) ET early Thursday to wrap up Swift’s last night at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, where she played a total of six nights, wrapping up the first US leg of The Eras Tour.

Beginning August 24, he will embark on a global trek with several international dates in Latin America, Asia, Australia and Europe, before returning to the States in 2024 for a second lap of North America.