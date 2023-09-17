14 killed in plane crash in Amazonas state of Brazil

SAO PAULO, Sept 16 (Reuters) – A small jet plane crashed in Brazil’s northern Amazonas state on Saturday, killing 14 people, the state’s governor said.

The accident happened in Barcelos province, about 400 km (248 mi) from the state capital Manas.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of 12 passengers and two crew members who died in the plane crash in Barcelós on Saturday,” Amazonas state governor Wilson Lima said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our teams have been working since the beginning to provide much needed support. My condolences and prayers go out to their families and friends.”

Manaus Aerotaxi Airlines issued a statement confirming an accident had occurred and that it was under investigation but did not provide details on deaths or injuries.

“We believe in respecting the privacy of those involved at this difficult time, and we will be prepared to provide all necessary information and updates as the investigation progresses,” the statement said.

The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) said in a statement that investigators from the Accident Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) were called to begin an investigation into the causes of the small plane crash. SOG.

In an interview with O Globo newspaper, Governor Lima said that the bodies had already been removed from the plane and that the victims were Brazilian tourists.

Lima added that the region was experiencing heavy rainfall and the cause of the accident was an error in the route taken during the landing.

Reporting by Steven Gratton; Editing by David Gregorio and Kim Coghill

