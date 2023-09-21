1 dead, dozens injured after New York bus carrying Farmingdale High School students crashes





At least one person was killed and at least 48 students were injured when a bus carrying a band camp event overturned on Interstate 84 in Orange County, about 75 miles north of New York City, officials said.

Three of the students were seriously injured, said Daniel Minerva, vice president of operations and COO of Empress EMS.

The dead man was ejected from the vehicle, Minerva said, without providing further details.

WCBS An EMS agency said dozens of students were injured in the crash.

The bus carrying students from Farmingdale High School on Long Island was on its way to a concert for band camp, a spokeswoman for the high school confirmed to CNN.

The bus was headed to Greeley, Pennsylvania, the school said in a statement.

“We were notified that there was an accident with Bus 1 en route to Greeley, PA for band camp,” Farmingdale High School spokesman Jake Mendlinger told CNN. “Police and emergency responders and the district administration are also at the scene. We will provide another update as more information becomes available.

New York State Police will release a statement Thursday evening about the bus crash.

WCBS A school spokeswoman said the bus was headed to a band camp concert.

Aerial images from CNN affiliates show a commuter bus in the middle of the forest, between eastbound and westbound roads.

Emergency personnel can be seen at the scene of the crash and a medical helicopter is also stationed on the highway.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the bus crash and their families,” Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said in a statement to CNN. “I want to thank all the first responders for their prompt response, service and dedication.”

I-84 was closed with detours at exit 15A, state police said, adding that “interstate 84 westbound is expected to be closed for several hours.”

New York Gov. Cathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and that members of the New York State Police and Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services were assisting response teams at the scene.

“We are grateful to the first responders whose quick action saved lives, and we will continue to support them if needed,” the governor added. “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this horrific situation.”