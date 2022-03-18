Wordle 272 March 18 HINTS: Struggling with today’s Wordle? Three CLUES to help with answer | Gaming | Entertainment

It’s Friday, the weekend is almost here, and there’s a brand new Wordle puzzle to solve. Wordle 272 is available for the duration of March 18, so there’s no time to delay. Fortunately, whether you’re doing Wordle 272 with your breakfast or last thing before bed, Express Online is here to help anybody struggling to solve the latest puzzle. If you scroll down to the bottom of the page, you’ll find three spoiler-free hints and clues to help you solve the Wordle puzzle for March 18. Good luck!

Wordle is a deceptively simple game, relying on the process of elimination to figure out a five letter word in just six attempts.

You can do this by paying attention to the color of the tiles, which will show up in one of three colors. If the letter tile turns gray, the letter does not appear in the word you are guessing.

If the tile turns yellow, the letter you guessed is in the word, just not in the correct position. If the tile turns green, the letter is in the word and in the right place.

You can share your score on social media (for bragging rights), while the app itself keeps track of your statistics.

The only bad news is that if you fail to solve the puzzle, then you’ll have to wait until the next day for a new Wordle to be released.

Read on for some general Wordle tips, followed by three specific clues for Wordle 272 on March 18 …