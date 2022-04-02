Women’s Final Four 2022 live: UConn and Stanford face off; South Carolina tops Louisville, moves to title game

After making it to Minneapolis for the Final Four, South Carolina, UConn and Stanford are the only teams left hunting for a national championship.

South Carolina, the AP’s wire-to-wire No. 1 team, opened the Final Four at the Target Center against No. 1 seed Louisville. The matchup was a true clash of giants, as both teams came into the contest having won all but one of their tournament games by double-digits. The Gamecocks came out on top, 72-59, to reach their second national championship in the last five years.

The national championship matchup will be set after UConn and Stanford play at 9:30 pm Stanford, the reigning national champion, will face a UConn squad coming off a thrilling 91-87 double-overtime victory against No. 1 seed NC State.

Here’s some background for each Final Four matchup.

Three days after winning Naismith Player of the Year, Aliyah Boston showed exactly why she deserved the honor by dominating in a 72-59 win over Louisville. Despite facing double and triple teams, Boston led South Carolina with 23 points to go along with 18 rebounds and four assists. South Carolina will now have a shot at winning its first national title since 2017. Louisville’s Emily Engstler had 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals in a masterful losing effort.

After missing 19 games with a knee injury this season, UConn star Paige Bueckers returned to her Naismith Player of the Year form by scoring 27 points – on 10-of-15 shooting – in a thrilling double-overtime win over NC State in the Elite Eight. Up next for Bueckers and UConn is a Stanford team that controlled the paint against Texas in the Elite Eight, blocking 11 shots and outrebounding the Longhorns by 17 in a 59-50 victory. The Cardinal are two wins away from becoming just the fourth women’s program to win back-to-back Division I NCAA Tournaments.

2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament TV schedule, scores

All times Eastern | NCAA Tournament schedule

(1) South Carolina 72, (1) Louisville 59 7 pm | ESPN (2) UConn vs. (1) Stanford 9:30 pm | ESPN

All of the 2022 Women’s NCAA Tournament Final Four games will air on ESPN, and you can stream every game on fuboTV (try for free).