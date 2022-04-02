Women’s Final Four 2022 live: UConn and Stanford face off; South Carolina tops Louisville, moves to title game

After making it to Minneapolis for the Final Four, South Carolina, UConn and Stanford are the only teams left hunting for a national championship.
South Carolina, the AP’s wire-to-wire No. 1 team, opened the Final Four at the Target Center against No. 1 seed Louisville. The matchup was a true clash of giants, as both teams came into the contest having won all but one of their tournament games by double-digits. The Gamecocks came out on top, 72-59, to reach their second national championship in the last five years.
The national championship matchup will be set after UConn and Stanford play at 9:30 pm Stanford, the reigning national champion, will face a UConn squad coming off a thrilling 91-87 double-overtime victory against No. 1 seed NC State.
Here’s some background for each Final Four matchup.
- Three days after winning Naismith Player of the Year, Aliyah Boston showed exactly why she deserved the honor by dominating in a 72-59 win over Louisville. Despite facing double and triple teams, Boston led South Carolina with 23 points to go along with 18 rebounds and four assists. South Carolina will now have a shot at winning its first national title since 2017. Louisville’s Emily Engstler had 18 points, nine rebounds and four steals in a masterful losing effort.
-
After missing 19 games with a knee injury this season, UConn star Paige Bueckers returned to her Naismith Player of the Year form by scoring 27 points – on 10-of-15 shooting – in a thrilling double-overtime win over NC State in the Elite Eight. Up next for Bueckers and UConn is a Stanford team that controlled the paint against Texas in the Elite Eight, blocking 11 shots and outrebounding the Longhorns by 17 in a 59-50 victory. The Cardinal are two wins away from becoming just the fourth women’s program to win back-to-back Division I NCAA Tournaments.
