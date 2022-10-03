Wisconsin after Paul Christ: Can any candidate top Jim Leonhart? How good is the Badgers job?

The Paul Christ era in Wisconsin came to an abrupt end. Crist was fired on SundayA day later 34-10 loss to Illinois And former head coach Brett Bielema was fired Badgers Up to 2-3. Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhart will take over as interim head coach.

“After a heartfelt and genuine conversation with Coach Chryst about what is in the long-term best interest of our football program, I have decided it is time for a change in leadership,” athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a release. “Paul is an honest man who loves his players. I have the utmost respect and admiration for Paul and the legacy he and his family have left at the University of Wisconsin.

“I have confidence in Jim Leonhart to lead the program for the rest of the season. There’s still a lot of season to play and I know Jim will do a great job under his leadership.

Chryst went 67-26 as Wisconsin’s head coach, including 9-4 last season. He won three Big Ten West Division championships and reached three New Year’s Six bowl games, winning two of them. The Badgers haven’t been in their prime for a while. They are 15-10 over the past three seasons and have already lost two home games at Camp Randall Stadium this year. A 52-21 loss at Ohio State.

Christian’s 67 wins at Wisconsin are third in program history. Bielema is second with 68.