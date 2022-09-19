Where will the queen be buried? Why the Royal Vault may not be her final resting place

Before that, King Charles offered to place the camp colors of the Queen’s Company of Grenadier Guards on the late King’s coffin.

Later, the Lord Chamberlain, the most senior office in the Royal Household, broke his wand of office and placed it on top of the coffin. According to Buckingham Palace, the ceremonial breaking of the thin rod is to create symmetry with the three instruments of the deposed state.

As the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the vault, the Dean of Windsor sang a hymn before Carter King of the Arms pronounced the Queen’s styles and titles. This ended the public festivities dedicated to her.

However, the Vault was not her final resting place. A private burial service for the royal family was due to take place on Monday evening, when the Queen will be transferred to the King George VI Memorial Chapel. Here the Queen’s coffin will join her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother.

Prince Philip’s coffin will also be moved so the Queen can be buried alongside her beloved husband of 73 years.

Although it was closed for a private ceremony on Monday, the church is generally open to the public, meaning visitors can pay their respects at the Queen’s final resting place.