There are many other ways to clear your student loans.

The Supreme Court’s decision to block President Biden’s debt forgiveness plan will come as a major disappointment on Friday. 43 million people Up to $20,000 could benefit from debt cancellation, but millions of borrowers have already received relief through more available methods.

That’s because the Supreme Court’s rejection of the plan would not change laws and regulations that already give many federal student loan borrowers an escape route.

The following is a list of ways to avoid paying off your federal student loan balance in full. (The rules for private student loans that don’t come from the government are different, and are generally more strict.) It includes many citations to other articles we’ve published on these topics, frequently asked questions, and explanations.

Many people do not know that they are eligible for one or more of these programs. If you know someone struggling with student loan debt, suggest that the borrower review every last option.