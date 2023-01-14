Top News

Watch the SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch military mission on Sunday

January 15, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

Update: SpaceX is now aiming to launch the first Falcon.Heavy rocket of 2023 on Sunday, January 15 at 5:56 pm EST (2256 GMT).

SpaceX’s powerful Falcon Heavy rocket will begin operating again on Sunday (Jan. 15), and liftoff will be watched live.

See also  The Green Bay Packers finally added WR to the offense led by Aaron Rodgers, drafting Christian Watson in the 34th overall selection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.