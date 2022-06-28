Washington commanders agree to three-year extension with Terry McLaren’s $ 28M signed bonus

Washington Commanders White Receiver Terry McLaren Sources say ESPN has signed a three – year extension contract worth $ 71 million to add him to the NFL’s top five highest paid WRs.

Exclusive sports team agents Patti Baker and Tony Bonacura concluded their contract with senior vice president of Washington football operations Rob Rogers on Tuesday.

The three-year extension for McLaurin includes a $ 28 million signing bonus, the largest ever offered to any broad recipient, and 76.4% of the contract is guaranteed new currency.

Player Bonus Year Terry McLaren $ 28M 2022 Diandre Hopkins $ 27.5M 2020 Mount Dyrek $ 25.5M 2022 Julius Jones $ 25M 2019 – ESPN Statistics & Info

The deal puts 26-year-old McLaren with Washington in the 2025 season. McLaren’s newcomer contract expires after the 2022 season.

He avoided three-week volunteer OTAs and the team’s mandatory three-day minicamp. This contract ends up being a headache for one owner who does not need another right. McLaren’s reputation as a leader in the locker room and in the fan base would have caused much dissatisfaction on the part of the commanders.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said on June 15 that they had started having more talks a week earlier. One source approached ESPN’s John Guy, Rivera McLaren – not to negotiate, but to re-emphasize his importance to the company. Washington did not shake its will to contract McLaren and did not consider trading him.

McLaurin’s deal is the latest in a wide range of receiver markets to explode this offseason. Tawante Adams (Five years, $ 142 million) Mount Dyrek (Four years, $ 120 million) and AJ Brown (Four years, $ 100 million) each signed contracts worth at least $ 100 million. Key deals include other broad receivers to sign Stephen Dix (Four years, $ 96 million) Cooper plot (Three years, $ 80.1 million) Mike Williams (Three years, $ 60 million) and Chris Godwin (Three years, $ 60 million).

Despite playing with nine different starting quarterbacks, after being selected in the third round of the 2019 draft, McLaren surpassed the 1,000 yards he had gained in two of his first three seasons. After scoring 87 runs for 1,118 yards last season and four touchdowns the previous season, he caught 77 passes and five points for 1,053 yards last season. He finished as a new player with 919 receiving yards. He missed just three games in his career.