Walmart lays off hundreds of corporate workers

The restructuring effort has cut hundreds of corporate roles, people familiar with the matter said a week later The retail giant warned of a fall in profits.

The retailer has begun announcing restructuring to employees at its Bentonville, Ark., headquarters and other corporate offices, affecting a variety of departments, including merchandising, global technology and real estate groups, the people said. A total of 200 jobs are being cut, one of them said.

A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed the roles are being eliminated as the company revamps its structure, but said the company is also investing in other areas and creating some new roles.

Last week, Walmart warned that its profits would fall in the current quarter and fiscal year as it must mark down clothing and other items stockpiled in its stores. Retailers said the price of food and fuel would rise US shoppers should retreat in other categories It will be more profitable.

Walmart is one of several retailers caught as shoppers this spring They changed their spending From items in high demand throughout much of the epidemic. In addition, some items were delayed due to supply-chain snarls, and waning consumer interest led to oversupply.

target Corp

In June, like Walmart, it issued a profit warning after reporting quarterly results that showed a surge in inventory levels.

Best buy Co.

Lowering its sales and profit targets, consumers Had a withdrawal on electronics.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the United States and although most of its workers are hourly employees, there are thousands of people in corporate roles. Walmart employed 2.3 million people worldwide, including 1.7 million in the U.S., as of Jan. 31.

While the overall U.S. job market remains strong, a few large employers are holding back on hiring or cutting some jobs.

Ford Motor Co.

is being prepared Thousands of white-collar workers will be cut

Microsoft Corp

and Facebook Parents

Meta platforms Inc.

have withdrawn.

Investors will get another update on the health of the U.S. job market on Friday when the government releases data for July. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal showed Friday’s jobs report added more than 250,000 people in July, compared with 372,000 in June.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

