USWNT vs. Haiti Score: Alex Morgan’s first half brace leads to 3-0 win in CONCACAF W Championship opener

The United States Women’s National Team kicked off the 2022 Concacaf W Championship in style with a 3-0 victory over Haiti in the tournament’s opening game in Monterrey, Mexico.

The U.S. held off two of Haiti’s chances, including a penalty-kick miss, but a brace from Alex Morgan in the first half and a late goal from Midge Burse in the 84th minute were enough to secure the three points. Americans on track for World Cup and Olympic qualification.

Morgan was the star of the show in the 16th minute as she headed in a Mallory Buck cross. He then headed home Kelly O’Hara’s cross in the 23rd minute.

The San Diego Wave star also hit the woodwork with a header in the 11th minute, applying pressure on the Haitians in the early going. Morgan has scored 21 goals in 21 appearances in the qualifiers, including at least one goal in five straight qualifiers.

Check out some more highlights and takeaways from the game:

Haiti had strong prospects

The squad includes several players who made it to the 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup squad in the current roster, and as they play against teams from the CONCACAF region, familiarity in the squad is an added advantage.

The team had a great chance in the seventh minute with a free-kick by Kethna Lewis.

Dumornay had a clear chance in the 37th minute as he beat several American defenders only to find Murphy inside the box, but was unable to finish.

VAR debuted at the Concacf W Championship

The video assistant referee made its debut at the CONCACAF W Championship, where it was used for several moments. By the end of the match, the USWNT had seen two goals pulled back, a potential penalty disallowed due to an offside position, and a red card issued to Haiti overturned.

Just before half-time, Roselord Borgella collided with O’Hara and made full contact with Studs at a high angle on a 50/50 ball — and was given a red card — prompting a review of the play and a red annulment. Yellow was given instead.

Watch the moment here:

USDWNT eventually scored a third goal as Mewis served inside the box, but a missed clearance allowed him to tie the goal inside the box late in the game.

next

The U.S. faces Jamaica on Thursday in the second of three group stage games. Kickoff is at 7pm ET Paramount+, with studio coverage beginning at 6:30 pm ET. Megan Rapinoe, who appeared as a second-half substitute in this game, will be honored with the Presidential Medal of Honor at the White House and will be forced to miss the contest. The Americans last played Jamaica in a 4-0 friendly win in June 2021. A win here would put the USWNT in prime position to advance to the semifinals, which would qualify them for the 2023 World Cup.

Lisa Byington and Ali Wagner will serve as the match commentators and Jenny Chiu will serve as the sideline reporter. Host Poppy Miller, US Hall of Fame goalkeeper Briana Scurry, former Canadian national team player Kailyn Kyle and UNLV women’s soccer coach Jenny Ruiz-Williams will serve as studio analysts throughout the tournament.

Paramount+ The only place to stream every minute of every match in the Concacaf W Championship. You can quickly and easily sign up for your own account now with a one-month free trial (June 27 to July 19). Using GLORY as your promo code. Click the “Try Free” button and use the promo code for instant access to the best women’s soccer — NWSL, FA Women’s Super League, UEFA Women’s World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Women’s Asian Cup — on all your devices.