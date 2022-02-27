US ambassador to UN says sanctions on Russia’s energy sector are not “off the table”

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Sunday that sanctions on Russia’s energy sector are not yet off the table as the US continues to punish the county for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We have not taken anything off the table. We’re continuing to look at this, “she told CNN’s Dana Bash on” State of the Union “when asked whether such sanctions would put a burden on the US ‘economy.

“We’re ramping up as the Russians ramp up. So there is more to come. And while energy is not on – in this current announcement, it doesn’t mean it’s off the table, but we also want to do everything we can to protect our own economy from the impact of this, ”Thomas-Greenfield said.

The UN ambassador told Bash that trying Russians for war crimes in a military tribunal was also “on the table.”

Ukraine has accused Russia of committing war crimes in going after civilian targets and has called for Moscow to face a military tribunal. Russia says its forces are only targeting military installations and are not striking residential areas.

Thomas-Greenfield comments come as the US continues to heighten its response to Russia.

The White House, along with the European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced Saturday evening that they would expel certain Russian banks from SWIFTthe high-security network that connects thousands of financial institutions around the world, pledging to “collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.”