Auto Draft

- Concerns over Silver Sands A debate is currently ongoing in some quarters with regards to exactly what will become of the 10-feet road, located » more
PM Mitchell not concerned about the strike
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell is seemingly not perturbed over the two-day strike action called by » more
Jason Skeete takes over
The Grenada Steel Band Association (GSBA) has elected Jason Skeete as its new President.
Skeete was elected to » more
Police Nab Drug Suspect Marlon Lewis
Law enforcement officers have finally caught up with drug suspect 28-year-old Marlon Lewis, who is linked to » more
- Two men found dead Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of Jerome King, a 54-year-old fisherman from Petite » more
RGPF lends a helping hand
The Royal Grenada Police Force today has made a cash donation of ten thousand dollars to the Police Force of the » more
China donates over US$2 million worth of vehicles to RGPF
The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) was the recipient of 37 vehicles from the » more
Government optimistic of oil and gas discovery
Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Mitchell has said that government is cautiously optimistic about the » more
Bishop Clyde Harvey speaks to his flock on the Dominica situation
On September 19th 2017, Hurricane Maria devastated our sister island of » more
GMC donates to Hurricane affected islands
In wake of hundreds being affected by the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, many persons are encouraged » more
SGU introduces “Pay It Forward” program for Canadian Students
St. George's University has launched the "Pay It Forward" program, which will » more
Mitchell: Non-nationals have been given diplomatic passports
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell has admitted that the ruling New National Party » more
