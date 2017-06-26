Winners in EZ BREEZE-Y Promotion

The final draw for the EZ BREEZE-Y Promotion was conducted on Friday 2nd June, 2017.

Eleven (11) winners were selected including two (2) from Carriacou.









Two (2) lucky persons won XCD$2,000 CASH each, while nine (9) others were winners of fabulous kitchen appliances.

The winners were presented with their prizes on June 7 at a ceremony held at Foodland Market Square, St. George’s.

The promotion simply required customers to purchase one (1) 900g BREEZE or larger from participating outlets tri-islandwide to be in for a chance to win.