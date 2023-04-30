Ukrainian shelling of Russian village kills two, Gov | Russia-Ukraine War News

An attack on a village inside Russian territory destroyed thousands of tons of oil, following a drone attack on a fuel storage facility in Russia-annexed Crimea.

Russian media reported that two civilians were killed in a Ukrainian shelling attack on a village in the Bryansk region of Russia.

Bryansk Region Governor Alexander Bogomas said on Sunday that bombs had hit the village of Suzemka, east of the border between the two countries, the state-owned Dass news agency reported.

“Unfortunately, two civilians were killed as a result of the strike by Ukrainian nationalists,” Bogomas said in a message posted on Telegram.

“According to preliminary data, one residential building has been completely destroyed, and two houses have been partially destroyed,” he said.

“Emergency services continue to work at the scene.”

Two people were killed in shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces on the village of Susemka in the Bryansk region, Governor Alexander Bogomas wrote on his Telegram channel:https://t.co/lEtVY7W4yY pic.twitter.com/xRrRLJJqkQ — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 30, 2023

Prior to the deadly attack, the governor had reported that a shell had hit a residential building in Suzemka, causing partial damage and injuring one person.

Moscow-based authorities in eastern Ukraine say Ukrainian shelling has killed nine people, including an eight-year-old girl, in the city of Donetsk.

Ukraine has never publicly claimed responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, such as Crimea.

The report of the attack on the Russian village comes days after Russia renewed indiscriminate missile attacks on Ukrainian towns that killed 25 people, including children. In addition, a suspected drone strike on Saturday caused a massive fuel storage depot fire in Moscow-linked Crimea.

A Ukrainian military intelligence official told local media on Saturday that more than 10 fuel storage tanks with a capacity of around 40,000 tonnes of oil designed for use by Russia’s Black Sea fleet had been destroyed.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war, now in its second year.