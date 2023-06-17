Uganda: 25 killed in school attack by terrorists

17 Jun 2023, 07:05 BST Updated 21 minutes ago

At least 25 people have been killed by insurgents linked to the Islamic State movement at a school in western Uganda.

Eight others remain in critical condition after the attack at Lhubiriha Secondary School in Mpondwe.

Police say the Allied Democratic Forces (ATF), a Ugandan group based in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), carried out the attack on Friday.

Police added that soldiers are pursuing the fleeing group towards Virunga National Park in the DRC.

“So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Puera Hospital,” national police spokesman Fred Enanga said in a statement on Saturday.

He added that during the attack on Friday night, a hostel in the school was burnt down and a food stall was looted.

Many students are still unaccounted for, AFP news agency reported, and dozens are feared to have been abducted.

The attackers fled towards Virunga National Park – Africa’s oldest and largest national park, home to rare species including mountain gorillas.

Militants, including the ADF, also use the vast stretch of land along the Ugandan-Rwanda border as a hideout.

The attack on the school, located two kilometers (1.25 miles) from Uganda’s border with the DRC, was the first attack on a Ugandan school in years.

In June 1998, an ADF attack on the Kichwamba Institute of Technology near the DRC border left 80 students burned to death in their dormitories. More than 100 students were kidnapped.

The ADF was formed in eastern Uganda in the 1990s and took up arms against long-serving President Yoweri Museveni, accusing the government of persecution of Muslims.

After being defeated by the Ugandan army in 2001, it relocated to North Kivu province in the DRC.