UFC 283 Results: Teixeira vs. Hill

There is MMA fighting UFC 283 Results for the Teixeira vs. Hill fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights and more from Saturday’s UFC event at Junez Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
In the main event, the former UFC champion Clover Teixeira vs. squares Jamal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title.
UFC flyweight champion Daveson Figuerido Meet the UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno for the undisputed flyweight title. This is the fourth meeting between the two fighters and they have a 1-1-1 record against each other.
Check out the UFC 283 results below.
Primary Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)
Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade
Initial Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)
Gregory Rodriguez vs. Bruno Ferreira
Thiago Moses vs. Melchizel Costa
Gabriel Bonfim Vs. Mounir Lazzez
Preliminary Exams (ESPN+ live now)
Shamil Abdurakimov vs. Jailton Almeida
Ishmael Bonfim vs. Terrence McKinney
Warley Alves vs Nicholas Dolby
Joseon Nunes def. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)
Daniel Marcos def. Simon Oliveira via second round KO (2:18) | Watch the finish
