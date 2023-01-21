UFC 283 Results: Teixeira vs. Hill

There is MMA fighting UFC 283 Results for the Teixeira vs. Hill fight card, live blogs of all the main card fights and more from Saturday’s UFC event at Junez Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In the main event, the former UFC champion Clover Teixeira vs. squares Jamal Hill for the vacant light heavyweight title.

UFC flyweight champion Daveson Figuerido Meet the UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno for the undisputed flyweight title. This is the fourth meeting between the two fighters and they have a 1-1-1 record against each other.

Check out the UFC 283 results below.

Primary Card (ESPN+ PPV 10 p.m. ET)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magney

Lauren Murphy vs. Jessica Andrade

Paul Craig vs. Johnny Walker

Initial Card (ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ 8 p.m. ET)

Mauricio Rua vs. Ihor Poteria

Gregory Rodriguez vs. Bruno Ferreira

Thiago Moses vs. Melchizel Costa

Gabriel Bonfim Vs. Mounir Lazzez

Preliminary Exams (ESPN+ live now)

Shamil Abdurakimov vs. Jailton Almeida

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Staman

Ishmael Bonfim vs. Terrence McKinney

Warley Alves vs Nicholas Dolby

Joseon Nunes def. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Daniel Marcos def. Simon Oliveira via second round KO (2:18) | Watch the finish