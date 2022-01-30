Trump Rally Texas: Former President Teases President For Hangs, January 6 Pardon

Trump’s comments came during a campaign-style rally in Texas, in which he complained about the criminal cases faced by Capitol rebels as a result of his attempts to interfere with the counting of electoral college votes after his defeat in the 2020 election. He said the rioters were being treated “very unfairly”.
“If I run and win, we’ll treat those people fairly from January 6. We will treat them fair,” Trump said. “If it needs forgiveness, we will forgive them because they are being treated so unfairly.”
His remarks reflect a growing sentiment among Republicans that the Capitol rioters must be forgiven and the events of the day forgotten – the House Select Committee hearing on January 6 Provided numerous saponas for individuals and companies
It is expected to release an interim report on its findings this summer as part of its study. Some allies in Trump’s congress have apologized to the rioters. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who could run in the 2024 Republican presidential election, recently called the one-year commemoration of the Capitol uprising an attempt to “damage” Trump supporters.
“It’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace,” Trump said of the cases and prison sentences the rioters faced.
The judiciary is Will be charged
More than 700 in connection with the attack on the Capitol.
Trump raised the possibility of an apology after repeating his lies about widespread voter fraud that led to the defeat of President Joe Biden in 2020. Republicans across the country have seized on Trump’s lies. New laws need to be enacted to make voting more difficult
For some, to pursue current reviews of the 2020 election results.
Trump has not explicitly stated that he will run for president in 2024. Doing so will trigger legal and campaign funding requirements.
But in 2024, he said, “we’re going to get the White House back.”
Trump used the speech to speak out against New York lawyers’ investigations into his business empire, calling for “the biggest fights we have ever seen” if lawyers “do something wrong or illegal.”
New York Attorney General Letidia James earlier this month She laid out the details of what her office believes
“False or fraudulent” financial statements. And Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Brock Jr. He personally promised to focus on the investigation
In Trump’s business practices. Both of Trump’s so-called “racist” lawyers are black, and neither face credible charges of misconduct.
“These lawyers are horrible, horrible people. They are racist and they are very sick – they are mentally ill,” he said. “They are following me without defending my rights from the Supreme Court or other courts. In fact, they are not following me, they are following you.”