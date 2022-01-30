Trump Rally Texas: Former President Teases President For Hangs, January 6 Pardon

Trump’s comments came during a campaign-style rally in Texas, in which he complained about the criminal cases faced by Capitol rebels as a result of his attempts to interfere with the counting of electoral college votes after his defeat in the 2020 election. He said the rioters were being treated “very unfairly”.

“If I run and win, we’ll treat those people fairly from January 6. We will treat them fair,” Trump said. “If it needs forgiveness, we will forgive them because they are being treated so unfairly.”

His remarks reflect a growing sentiment among Republicans that the Capitol rioters must be forgiven and the events of the day forgotten – the House Select Committee hearing on January 6 Provided numerous saponas for individuals and companies It is expected to release an interim report on its findings this summer as part of its study. Some allies in Trump’s congress have apologized to the rioters. Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, who could run in the 2024 Republican presidential election, recently called the one-year commemoration of the Capitol uprising an attempt to “damage” Trump supporters.

“It’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace,” Trump said of the cases and prison sentences the rioters faced.