Trump Latest News Today: Former President Says Musk Will Not Buy Twitter ‘Absurd Price’ for Supporting Benz Kembe

In his speech on economics, Biden mocked Trump as the ‘best maca king’

As Donald Trump’s nominee David Bertu struggles to gain momentum in Georgia’s governorial primary, Mike Pence announces he will come to the state to vote for current Brian Kemp – a Republican who refused to submit to Mr Trump’s insistence. From Joe Biden in 2020.

Meanwhile, the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on US Capital has given sub-bonuses to four GOP lawmakers who are close associates of House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump: Ohio’s Representatives Jim Jordan, Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry, and Andy Bux. Everyone was given the opportunity to testify voluntarily.

And this Department of Justice The former president is now investigating Trump Or any of his aides have violated federal law by mishandling secret documents that ended up in Mar-a-Lago instead of the national archives at the end of his tenure.

On Friday, the former president shared some thoughts on Elon Musk’s plan to buy Twitter, saying the billionaire would not pay a “ridiculous price” for the platform because it was mostly “BOTS or spam accounts”.