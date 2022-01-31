Trump has said that Benz wants to defeat the 2020 election, falsely claiming that it is the vice president’s ‘right’

According to the ECA, Trump falsely claims that Benz’s claim to have the power to thwart the 2020 election is a bipartisan group of lawmakers working to reform the Electoral Statistics Act. While the law is vague, it is clear that the role of the vice president is formal and does not include the power to change the outcome of a presidential election.
“Actually, what they are saying is that Mike Pence has the right to change the decision and now they want to take it immediately. Unfortunately, he did not use that power, he could have changed the election!” Trump wrote.
When asked by CNN ‘Newsroom’ Sunday in response to Trump’s new statement, California’s Democrat Joe Lofgren said, “We look at the election counting law because it was an old law and some of our colleagues in the House tried to use the ambiguities in it, but the role of the vice president remains the same.” I think that’s obvious. “
Lofgren, a member of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attacks, added: “I think the former president wants the next president to be elected vice president, with Kamala Harris leading the vote. , And I think he says he has to choose who the next president will be. It seems clear to me that this is not what the Constitution provides. He should have made fun of me. “
After being used to disrupt the formal vote count in 2021, in discussions about ways to reform the election counting law, Trump targeted Maine’s GOP sen. Susan Collins led the bipartisan senator committee. ABC’s “This Week” Collins said those meetings would resume Monday through Zoom. On Sunday, Collins was put under pressure to see if he had a chance to vote for Trump in 2024. He said it was “impossible” but did not rule it out.
Representative Adam Kingsinger, another member of the committee investigating Jan. 6, responded on Twitter to Trump’s claim that Benz may have changed the election. The Illinois Republican Party wrote, “This is an acknowledgment, and a great American-American statement. It is time for every Republican leader to choose a side … neither Trump nor the Constitution have any neutrality in defending our nation.”