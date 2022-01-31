Trump has said that Benz wants to defeat the 2020 election, falsely claiming that it is the vice president’s ‘right’

According to the ECA, Trump falsely claims that Benz’s claim to have the power to thwart the 2020 election is a bipartisan group of lawmakers working to reform the Electoral Statistics Act. While the law is vague, it is clear that the role of the vice president is formal and does not include the power to change the outcome of a presidential election.

“Actually, what they are saying is that Mike Pence has the right to change the decision and now they want to take it immediately. Unfortunately, he did not use that power, he could have changed the election!” Trump wrote.

Trump’s argument reflects the views of conservative lawyer John Eastman In the steps outlining a memo, Enforces the Electoral Number Act to prevent a transfer of power in the days leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the US capital. Eastman argued that Pence had the power to invalidate certain ballots, and that states had the power to use legislative measures outlined in the Electoral Statistics Act to ultimately throw out the ballots of certain states. Eastman Benz argued that the seven key states won by President Joe Biden should do the same.

When asked by CNN ‘Newsroom’ Sunday in response to Trump’s new statement, California’s Democrat Joe Lofgren said, “We look at the election counting law because it was an old law and some of our colleagues in the House tried to use the ambiguities in it, but the role of the vice president remains the same.” I think that’s obvious. “