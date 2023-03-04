Tom Sandoval cancels interview amid Rachel Levis scandal

TV

March 4, 2023 | 12:02 p.m





Avoiding the hot seat.

Tom Sandoval has backed out of a pre-scheduled interview with Page Six next week, after scandalous news of his affair with Raquel Lewis broke on Friday.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star, 39, was willing to sit down with us next Wednesday to discuss. His partnership with Hydroyxcut and other topics about his reality show with his co-star and business partner Tom Schwartz.

However, a spokesperson for Hydroxycut told Page Six on Friday — hours after Sandoval received brutal online backlash for allegedly cheating on longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix — that the Bravolebrity is no longer available to the press.

However, the rep noted that the weight-loss company’s partnership with Sandoval “hasn’t changed” other than being “forced to push back interviews.”

We were told that Hydroxycut still works A sweepstakes With both Sandoval and Schwartz in March, they’re offering a trip to Los Angeles to meet them at their restaurants, Tom Tom and Schwartz and Sandy’s, which fans are currently ignoring.

“The winner might get all the rumors before we do,” the rep noted cheekily.

Tom Sandoval has canceled a previously scheduled interview with Page Six after news of his cheating scandal with Rachel Levis broke. Instagram/ Raquel Leviss

A spokeswoman for Bravo could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the network had called on Sandoval to stop doing journalism. However, a separate source tells us that it’s not the reality star’s decision to stop doing interviews.

Despite her limited media appearances, the affair drama didn’t stop Sandoval from taking the stage Friday night with her cover band, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras.

We say it’s not Sandoval’s decision to quit journalism amid the scandal. Scott Grice/Bravo via Getty Images

The singer took some time to address her scandal during the show, asking the audience, “Have you ever been one of the most hated people in America?”

“Ariana!” “We love her,” he replied as the crowd began chanting.

For more Page Six reality TV updates…

Page Six exclusively learned Friday that Sandoval and Levis, 28, had been dating behind Madix’s back for “months” and that the new lovers now want to “be together.”

“Ariana is heartbroken,” a source said, adding that the “Fancy AF Cocktails” author feels “betrayed” by the former beauty queen.

The insider said Maddix, 37, was “blindsided” by her longtime boyfriend’s cheating because she didn’t know there was “any problem” in their relationship.

Sandoval has been dating Ariana Madix since 2014. Good pictures

Maddicks discovered Sandoval’s infidelity on Wednesday night after discovering an apparently sexual video of Lewis on his ex-partner’s phone.

After the cheating was made public, Sandoval was photographed leaving the former couple’s LA home with her suitcases in a friend’s car.

A source previously confirmed to Page Six that “cameras will be rolling” and that the relationship’s downfall is set to appear in the finale episode of season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” currently airing on Bravo.





