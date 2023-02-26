Tillman is bidding for Fertitta commanders

Leave a comment on this story Comment

Tilmon Fertitta, the billionaire business executive who owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets, is making a bid for the Washington Commanders, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday. Fertitta joins a group of prospective buyers that includes Josh Harris, owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Fertitta has submitted a bid for the Commanders, but is not believed to be the frontrunner to buy the franchise from Daniel Snyder, according to a person familiar with the discussions. The person described sales activity as “slightly stalled” and estimated Ferditta’s bid at just over $5.5 billion.

Another person familiar with the matter said Fertitta is interested in the Commanders and is believed to have visited the team’s practice facility in Ashburn.

Fertitta’s representatives did not respond to requests for comment Saturday night.

Ferditta is the owner and CEO of Ferditta Entertainment Inc., which owns The Rockets, a dining and hospitality company that owns Laundries and the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino. With an estimated net worth of $8.1 billion, According to Forbes. He bought the Rockets from Leslie Alexander in 2017 for $2.2 billion.

Harris has visited the commanders’ facility, two people familiar with the situation said this month. Harris is the co-founder of Apollo Global Management and a general partner of Crystal Palace of the English Premier League. He is a limited shareholder in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers. Harris grew up in Chevy Chase and attended Field School in Northwest Washington. See also 2022 NFL Playoffs Bracket: Schedule, Results, Dates, Kickoff Times, TV, Division Round Live

Harris, who has a net worth of $6.2 billion, According to ForbesDenver tried to buy the Broncos last year, but lost the bid to a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton.

Bezos, owner of The Washington Post, hired an investment firm to evaluate his potential bid for Commanders, two people familiar with the situation said this week. Bezos works with Allen & Company, a New York-based firm that specializes in transactions involving professional sports rights. It handled the sale of two of the most recent NFL franchises, the Carolina Panthers and Broncos. It’s unclear whether Bezos will try the commanders.

The Commanders said in November that Snyder and his wife, Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, had hired Bank of America to consider a potential transaction involving the franchise. The team did not say whether the Snyders would sell all or part of the franchise. Four people familiar with the process said in December that they believe the most likely outcome is to sell the entire team.