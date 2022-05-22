Tiger Woods withdrew from the PGA Championship.

Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the seventh tee in the second round.
Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the second tee during the second round.
A young spectator watches players through binoculars during the second round.
Tiger Woods plays his second shot over the first hole, with fans looking at the gallery in the second round.
Eric von Roinen (left) and Harry Hicks (right) cleared the green of the twelfth hole during the second round.
Xander Schauffele plays a shot from the bunker over the fifth hole during the second round.
Fans wearing Hawaiian shirts and shorts watch the action in the second round.
Colin Morikawa in the 18th tee during the second round.
During the second round a squirrel runs across the 16th hole.
Justin Thomas scored rudely from the 16th hole during the second round.
During the second round, Patrick Cantley finished 15th in the green.
Spectators head up to the first and 10th tea boxes in the second round.
Rory McIlroy looks at his tee shot in the 15th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship.
Spain’s Atri Arnas walks into the 10th hole during the first round.
Tiger Woods reacts after scoring a shot from the eighth tee in the first round.
Hideki Matsuyama pulls his shot from the 13th tee in the first round.
Scotty Scheffler ranks a pudding in the second green.
Ryan Vermeer looks for his golf ball in the 16th hole during the first round.
Adam Scott plays a shot in the eighth tee during the first round.
Cameron Smith plays a shot from the bunker over the eighth hole during the first round.
Fans watch the 14th hole in the first round.
Cameron Davis reacts after hitting a tea shot over the third hole.
Jordan Speed, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods in fourth green.
Will Zalatoris plays his shot from the tenth tee.
Rory McIlroy and Katie Harry Diamond walk on a bridge over the third hole during a training round before the start of the 2022 PGA Championship.
Fans watch as Tiger Woods prepares to play shot in the sixth hole.
Jordan Speed signed autographs during a training round ahead of the 2022 PGA Championship.
Maintenance before a training round before the start of the 2022 PGA Championship.
