Tiger Woods loses in third round at Masters

Tiger Woods walks the 18th green during the second round on Saturday, April 8.

A spectator watches the 12th hole in Saturday’s rain.

Fred Couples waves to the hosts after completing his second round on Saturday. The couple made history The cut veteran At Masters.

Groundskeepers remove standing water from the green during the continuation of Saturday’s weather-delayed second round.

Patrick Cantley plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole on Saturday.

A security guard moves people away from trees that fell onto the 17th hole of Augusta National Golf Club on Friday. No injuries were reported.

Brooks Koepka goes for the 10th hole on Friday. He was under 12 at the weekend.

Jason Day and William Kane, Gordon Sargent’s caddy, read the first green on Friday.

Woods tees off the eighth hole Friday.

Amateur Sam Bennett plays a shot on the second hole Friday. He scored 68 on both Thursday and Friday.

Jon Rahm plays from the bunker on Friday’s second hole.

Billy Horschel reacts to a shot on the second hole Friday.

Victor Hovland on the 10th green Thursday. The Norwegian shot a 7-under 65 and shared the first-round lead with Koepka and Rahm.

Patrick Reed’s caddy, Kessler Karain, helps Reed line up a putt on the 13th hole Thursday.

Woods frowns on the fourth tee Thursday. The five-time Masters champion said his right leg hurt Thursday after surgery and that the pain was “constant.”

Phil Mickelson hits a shot on the second hole Thursday.

Adam Scott plays a bunker on the second hole Thursday.

Pins adorn the visitor’s hat on Thursday.

Defending Masters champion Scotty Scheffler hits his tee shot on the seventh hole Thursday.

Sergio Garcia hit his ball no. At 13 he fished out of the stream.

A worker updates one of the Augusta National leaderboards Thursday.

Koepka hits his tee shot on the 14th hole Thursday.

Hideki Matsuyama, who won the tournament two years ago, looks for a putt on the second hole.

Rahm and his caddy Adam Hayes are seen on the third green Thursday.

Golf legend Jack Nicklaus hits a ceremonial tee shot before the start of the first round. He was joined by Gary Blair and Tom Watson.

Rory McIlroy signs autographs after taking part in the traditional par 3 tournament the day before the tournament.

Min Woo Lee takes to the 15th green during a practice round on Wednesday.