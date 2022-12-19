The Vikings’ historic comeback, the Pats’ debacle, and more

How wild was week 15? This dazzling, once-in-a-lifetime list cannot be topped.

In a crazy contest where the Raiders blew another multi-touchdown lead, the Patriots found themselves at the 45-yard line with three seconds left and the score tied 24-24. What do you call drama in that situation? No game — take a knee! Let Josh McDaniels’ Raiders beat themselves again going into overtime.

But no. New England chooses to give the ball away Ramandre Stevenson In a shotgun draw. Well, let’s go down and go to overtime, shall we? No. After a chunk gain, with zero seconds left on the clock, Stevenson decided to turn the ball over on the sideline. Jacob Meyers, that’s when the Patriots went from irresponsible to clueless. Meyers, a former quarterback, uncorked a cross-field lob Mac Jones … but landed directly in the hands Chandler Jones. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound former Patriot dunked the quarterback into oblivion and into the end zone. The most inexplicable walk-off touchdown you’ll ever see. I saw it live. I have watched the replay almost 7,000 times. I am Still Couldn’t believe it.

I still can’t believe the team Bill Belichick is coaching That Clueless and basically vague. This is one of the best dramas I have ever seen. Totally unacceptable. It’s no exaggeration to say that lack of situational awareness cost the Patriots as they exited a postseason bid. Current playoff picture with loss.

When was the last time a team scored a game-winning TD? In 1978, Raiders TE Dave Casper fell on the ball in the end zone to beat the Chargers. The famous "Holy Roller." This franchise is very familiar with the theater of the absurd.