The UN Security Council, including Russia, has expressed concern over Ukraine

United Nations, May 6 (Reuters) – The UN Security Council, including Russia, on Friday expressed “deep concern over maintaining peace and security in Ukraine” and supported the UN leadership’s efforts to find a peaceful solution in its first report. From the Moscow invasion.

The reports of the Security Council are unanimous. The brief text adopted on Friday was produced by Norway and Mexico.

“The Security Council expresses deep concern about the maintenance of peace and security in Ukraine,” it said. “Under the Charter of the United Nations, the Security Council is reminded that all member states have a duty to resolve their international conflicts in a peaceful manner.”

Guterres welcomed the congregation’s support on Friday, saying “no effort has been made to save lives, reduce suffering, or find a way to peace.”

Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky last week in Kiev.

His visits last week paved the way for joint efforts by the United Nations and the Red Cross to evacuate about 500 civilians from the siege of the port city of Mariupol and the besieged Azovstel steel plant.

Pep. On the 24th the Security Council accepted the report despite Russia calling it a “special military operation” and a diplomatic diplomacy that has intensified since Guterres’ eruption of Russia’s “absurd war.”

On February 25, Russia vetoed a draft Security Council resolution condemning Moscow’s invasion. China, the United Arab Emirates and India abstained. A council resolution requires nine votes in favor and no vetoes of the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain. read more

The 193-member UN The General Assembly unanimously adopted two resolutions explaining Russia’s international isolation of Ukraine, with no country having veto power. Such resolutions are unrestricted, but they carry political weight.

The General Assembly condemned Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” and demanded that Russian troops stop fighting and withdraw, and that there be access to aid and security for civilians. It also criticized Russia for creating a “bad” humanitarian situation. read more

