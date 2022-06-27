The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion triggers new legal battles over state sanctions

June 27 (Reuters) – Louisiana statewide bans on abortion were transferred to state courts on Monday after a judge blocked a statewide ban and sued for similar relief in Kentucky and Idaho.

All three of these 13 states have “trigger laws.” As it was on Friday, when the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Row Wade ruling, it was designed to ban or severely restrict abortions. read more

In Louisiana, abortion services, which had been suspended since Friday, resumed Friday following an announcement Monday by Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarusso. Temporary restraining order Preventing the state from enforcing its ban.

The order came shortly after the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, one of Louisiana’s three abortion clinics, argued that Louisiana’s provocative laws “do not have the necessary protections constitutionally to prevent arbitrary enforcement”.

The judge set a July 8 hearing to decide whether to further prevent the implementation of the ban, which Hope Medical said violates its due process rights under the state constitution.

In Kentucky, there are two abortion clinics, including a planned parenthood connection Sued in state court A complete abortion ban was passed in 2019 and a separate six-week ban was passed in the same year.

The lawsuit alleges that the ban violates patients’ right to privacy and self-determination under the state constitution.

In Idaho, the Planned Parenthood subsidiary has asked the state Supreme Court to block the implementation of the “trigger” law prohibiting abortion, which was passed by the Republican-controlled state legislature in 2020 and will take effect Aug. 19.

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Laundry said in a statement, “His office is fully prepared to defend these laws in our state courts, as they are in our federal courts.”

His Republican representatives in Kentucky and Idaho, Daniel Cameron and Lawrence Waston, did not respond to requests for comment.

Following the US Supreme Court ruling, abortion laws with Republican support under the state constitution have become increasingly challenging.

The Utah branch of Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the state’s incitement ban on Saturday, and abortion rights lawyers plan to challenge the Ohio ban on abortion six weeks after it went into effect Friday.

In Florida, a group of abortion providers went before a state court judge and argued that abortion was banned after 15 weeks’ gestation with the support of the state’s new Republican Party, which they say violates Florida’s constitution.

Report by Nate Raymond on editing by Bill Berkrodt in Boston

