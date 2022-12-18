The Trevor Lawrence-Jay Jones combination accounts for three Jaguars TDs

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a big play to bounce back against the Cowboys and the Cowboys. Trevor Lawrence And Jay Jones provided.

Lawrence rolled to his right, got away from the Dallas defensive end and threw the ball to Jones on the right sideline. Kelvin JosephHe is playing his second game as a starter since taking over Anthony BrownAchilles suffered a concussion on December 4 against Indianapolis.

Jones covered the ball with both hands as he tried to bring down Jones before falling across the goal line for a 59-yard TD.

It was the Jaguars’ longest pass play of the season — a nice rebound for Lawrence, who disrupted the Jaguars’ previous possession. It was his first interception in 204 pass attempts.

Jones scored two other TDs in the game — one for 5 yards in the first half.

And another in the second half.