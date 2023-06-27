The Supreme Court rejected the doctrine of altering US elections

Supreme Court on Tuesday Rejected a legal doctrine It would have radically reshaped how federal elections are conducted by giving state legislatures largely unchecked power to set the rules for federal elections and draw congressional maps marred by partisan gerrymandering.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. had a 6 to 3 vote to write the majority opinion. The Constitution, he said, “does not exempt state legislatures from the ordinary restraints imposed by state law.”

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr. and Neil M. Gorsuch objected.

The decision followed other landmark rulings in the court’s three liberal majority, including the Voting Rights Act, immigration and tribal rights. The court has so far repeatedly rejected aggressive arguments from conservative prosecutors, though some big cases are still to come, possibly by the end of the week.

This case is about the doctrine of “Independent State Legislature”. It is based on a reading of the Constitution Election DivisionIt states, “The times, places and manner of holding elections for senators and representatives shall be prescribed in each state by its legislature.”