The state investigation into the murder of George Floyd has uncovered a decade-long ‘discriminatory, racist’ police presence in Minneapolis.

The report paints a grim picture of police in Minneapolis, where, according to Lucerne, black residents represent about 19% of the population, but 78% of all police searches from 2017 to 2020 include black residents and their vehicles.

Lucero told a news conference Wednesday that there was a “productive conversation” about the findings during a meeting with city officials.

“As a city we have a lot of work to do. We have a lot of work to do in this country,” Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters Wednesday afternoon after reading the report.

“I found the content disgusting, and sometimes scary. They made me stomach-churning and irritated, and I think our community feels the same way.”

He called on the police for “complete cultural change” and “we need to get it right.”

Interim Minneapolis Police Chief Amelia Huffman appeared at a news conference with the mayor and other city leaders: “Although we have not yet had a chance to fully digest this report, the points raised today are deep for all who stand before you today.”

“We will review this report with the city leadership and community members, and we have a clear understanding of every issue raised,” he added. “During the nearly two years of this investigation, the department has been advancing with reforms, and we are not waiting to move forward at this stage to create a stronger sector. We are committed to providing an effective constitutional police service. People across our community want and need and deserve.”

The Minneapolis Police Officers’ Association, which represents officers up to the rank of lieutenant, said, “We will examine the evidence used to convince them that we can move forward as a department.”

“We are committed to moving forward to address the issues identified and restore the community’s confidence in those entrusted with public safety,” the union said in a statement.

Attorneys representing Floyd’s families and Amir Lok – Another black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police – hailed the discoveries as “historic” and “monumental.”

“We hope this will lead to the city and police being placed under a state-mandated approval order, which will ultimately lead to a real change in policing and reassure us that Minneapolis will become a safer city for its black residents.” .

Approval orders are solutions implemented by the court aimed at reforming the police sector.

“We are grateful and deeply confident that change is possible and immediate,” the statement said. “We call on city, state and police leaders to accept the challenge of these findings and finally make meaningful change to build trust between those of color communities in Minneapolis and those who have vowed to protect and serve them.”

Minnesota Department of Human Rights It said on its website that it would “meet with community members, MPD officials, city staff and other stakeholders on what should be included in the approval order to address racial discrimination in police in Minneapolis.”

Discriminatory policing is widespread, the report found

Lucero said discriminatory policing against people of color and the tribal community is widespread.

“We found these patterns all over the city, so none of these can be explained or forgiven by one campus,” he said.

12% of officers reported that “vehicles occupied by color or tribe are more likely to stop when the light is on outside and more likely to see officers in the car racing.”

The report also cites the “continued” use of “racist, misogynistic and derogatory language” by authorities.

A significant portion of the report focused on the use of force.

“Of the 14 people killed by MPD officers since 2010, 13 of those individuals were of color or ethnicity,” the report said.

“Indigenous peoples and tribes make up approximately 42% of Minneapolis’ population, but from January 1, 2010 to February 2, 2022, they accounted for 93% of all MPD officer deaths.”

“Defective training emphasizes a paramilitary approach to policing, resulting in officers unnecessarily escalating encounters or using inappropriate force,” the report alleged.

A top police official told investigators that officers often make arrests, citing people who are disruptive or disorderly, “for things that could fall under the category of harassing the police,” the report said.

The report cites “the use of secret social media to track black individuals and black organizations unrelated to criminal activity.”

On one occasion, an officer used a “hidden” social media account pretending to be a black resident to send a message to a local NAACP branch. Officers used similar accounts to show police critics and residents attacking local officials.

‘Dozens and dozens’ officers were interviewed

The investigation began on June 1, 2020, and was filed against the city by the Department of Human Rights to determine whether the police were involved in a “method or practice” of racial discrimination. The trial determined it.

The 72-page report is based on a decade of findings, including interviews with “dozens and dozens” of all ranking officials, 700 hours of body-worn camera footage and residents’ reports.

By 2020, the state of Minneapolis and the Minneapolis Police Department have received an interim court order directing the authorities to implement immediate changes – to restrain the neck and prevent suffocation and to allow authorities to intervene in the use of unauthorized power by other authorities.

The methodological or practical investigations of the police department are relatively unusual, and they seek forms of racist, discriminatory, or otherwise problematic behavior with the intent of changing the way those departments operate.

The state investigation began on May 25, 2020, exactly one week after the camera and viewer videotaped the final moments of Floyd’s life. The video shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck and back of a 46-year-old black man for more than nine minutes. Floyd suffocated for air and told officers, “I can’t breathe.” Floyd’s death and video sparked lengthy protests across the country against police brutality and racial injustice.

That officer is Derek Savin Guilty Accidental second homicide, third homicide and second homicide in April 2021. The former policeman is now Sentence appeal His lawyer cited part of the city’s announcement during the jury selection that it would pay Floyd’s family $ 27 million in settlement.

Chowdhury was Sentenced 22 and one-and-a-half years in prison, which exceeds Minnesota’s 10-year and eight-month to 15-year sentence guidelines. Chavez pleaded guilty in December to federal civil rights charges related to Floyd’s death and controlling a teenager in a separate incident, as part of a plea agreement.

In the Lock case, prosecutors last month refused to file charges against a Minneapolis police officer who shot a 22-year-old man or other officers involved in the knock-knock warrant service that led to Locke’s death in early February.

Within seconds of entering an apartment building, an officer shot Locke, after prosecutors said Locke came out of a bed with a pistol and raised it toward an officer. The officer and others on the Minneapolis Swat team were serving warrants on the murder investigation.