The ship, which had landed in the Suez Canal, now refloated

A ship grounded in the Suez Canal has been refloated, shipping agent Leth Agencies says.

The company previously said tugboats were working to refloat the vessel, named Xin Hai Tong 23.

The Suez Canal Authority did not immediately respond to a BBC request for comment.

Two years ago, the Suez Canal, one of the world’s busiest waterways, was impassable for nearly a week after a large container ship got stuck.

“The Suez Canal Authority has successfully recovered M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 at 0740 hours,” Leth said in a tweet.

According to the Marine Traffic Ship Tracker, the Hong Kong-flagged vessel was “not under command” near the southern end of the canal, positioned at an angle next to the eastern side of the canal.

The observer also showed three Egyptian tugboats around the ship.

Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, blocked the canal for six days in 2021, disrupting global trade.

The vessel, operated by Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine, caused a backlog of hundreds of ships trying to use the waterway.

Last year, an oil tanker, which was briefly stopped in the canal due to its rudder malfunction, was refloated by tugboats.