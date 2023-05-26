Top News

The rocket launches 2 small NASA hurricane monitoring probes

May 26, 2023
Humphrey Mcgee

A Rocket Lab Electron rocket launches the second batch of Tropics cyclone-studying CubeSats for NASA on May 25, 2023. (Image: Rocket Lab)

The second set of NASA’s TROPICS CubeSats completed the agency’s hurricane-observation miniconstellation Thursday night (May 25).

Two small satellites were thrown on top of each other Rocket Lab Electron vehicle from the company’s Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand’s North Island at 11:46 p.m. EDT (0346 GMT on May 26) on Thursday.

