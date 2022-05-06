The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Johnson lost the castle of London due to corruption in the local elections

Conservatives lose Westminster and Wandsworth castles

Brexit support can be found in the central and northern regions

The results are seen as a test of Johnson’s popularity

London, May 6 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party loses control of London’s strongholds and loses local elections elsewhere.

Johnson’s party has been ousted since 1978 in the conservative stronghold of Wandsworth, part of a trend in the British capital, where voters used the election to express anger over the cost-of-living crisis and fined the prime minister. Own COVID-19 locking rules.

For the first time, the opposition Labor Party has won in Westminster Council, where most government institutions are located. The Conservatives also lost control of Barnett’s metropolis, which had been run by the party since 1964 in all but two elections.

“Fantastic result, absolutely wonderful. Trust me, this will be a major turning point for us from the depths of the 2019 general election,” Labor leader Khair Stormer told party supporters in London.

As Johnson has won the Conservative Party’s overwhelming majority in the 2019 National Note for more than 30 years, the overall figure coming up late on Friday will provide the most important snapshot of public opinion.

Although the Conservatives have affected some parts of its traditional southern hemisphere, preliminary results suggest that the party had support in parts of central and northern England that supported its exit from the EU in 2016.

The ballot is an election test for Johnson, the first British leader to break the law while in office. He was fined last month for attending a birthday party in his office in 2020, violating social space rules to prevent the spread of the cove. read more

The loss of key councilors in London, where the Conservatives have almost been wiped out, will increase pressure on Johnson, who has been fighting for his political survival for months, and faces the possibility of higher police fines for attending other lock-breaking meetings.

Elections on Thursday will determine nearly 7,000 council seats, including all in London, Scotland and Wales, and one-third of most seats in the UK.

Johnson won the 2019 general election by elevating conventional British politics by promising to improve living standards in the former industrial areas of central and northern England.

The loss of Wandsworth, Barnett and Westminster marks the loss of Johnson, a two-time mayor of London, who lost his appeal in the capital. His support for Brexit has lost support for him in London, where a majority of voters support staying in the EU.

Outside the capital, the Conservatives lost overall control of the councils in Southampton, Worcester and West Oxfordshire.

But the party did not do as badly as some polls predicted. A pre-election poll suggested that the Conservative Party could lose about 800 council seats.

John Curtis, a political professor at Strathclyde University, said early trends suggest the Conservatives could lose about 250 seats. He said the results suggest that Labor will not emerge as a major party in the next election.

Oliver Dowden, leader of the Conservative Party, said the party had “some difficult results” but was not on the verge of winning the next general election.

However, some local Conservative council leaders called for Johnson to resign, after the party’s poor performance, he was fined and blamed for the cost-of-living crisis.

John Mullinson, the Conservative chairman of Carlisle City Council, told the BBC “it is difficult to pull the debate back to local issues.”

“I do not feel that people can trust the Prime Minister to tell the truth,” he said.

Simon Posher, a senior Conservative in Portsmouth, said party leaders in Westminster should “look in the mirror well, long time” to find out why they lost seats.

Reported by Andrew McSkill and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell, Stephen Coates and Andrew Heavens

