The Padres came back from an early deficit against the Phillies and scored runs to win Game 2 of the NLCS and the series.

when Fathers Bats go, they really go. After falling behind 4-0 early in Game 2, San Diego rallied, flipping the script with a five-run fifth inning. echoed their decisive rally against Cheaters. How about Austin And John Soto Doubled in runs towards the end Phillies Starter Aaron Nola‘s day, and the scoring bullpen didn’t stand up against it. Heading to Philadelphia, the Padres fell short with an 8-5 victory to tie the NLCS.

The comeback began when the trade deadline entered Brandon Drury and Josh Bell both homered in the second inning for San Diego. They then contributed an RBI in that huge fifth inning.

Manny Machado Hoard tacked on eight more unanswered Padres runs to end the spurt in the game.

They started barrage Blake Snell It was hard to blame him for a rough second innings. The San Diego Suns hit several plays, including a key fly ball that lost Soto to right field. Outside of that frame, Snell was stellar. He finished five innings, allowing four runs, six strikeouts and one walk and was credited with the win. Completely back to his usual self and seemingly close Josh Hader He struck out the Phillies in the ninth to earn the save.

Nola, the Phillies starter, came into the NLCS by allowing just one run in October. But after the Padres attack – Including an RBI knock by his brother – He departed with six runs on his tape for the day. A starting reliever out of the bullpen, Brad Guy, could not exit. In all, the Phillies used six pitchers who eventually became regular season starters Kyle Gibson wipe it off.

The teams get a day off from the series on Thursday, then play Game 3 in Philadelphia on Friday.

